FMCSA grants exemption to U.S. Custom Harvesters

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration recently granted U.S. Custom Harvesters an exemption that allows its under-21 drivers to work in multiple states.

Current regulations require interstate CDL holders to be at least 21, while 18 is the minimum age for intrastate drivers. Intrastate-only drivers have a “K” restriction marked on their CDLs.

FMCSA already provides an exception to the minimum age requirements for interstate custom harvester drivers, who travel from state to state helping farmers cut crops. However, states may include an intrastate-only restriction on the license.

In its exemption application, U.S. Custom Harvesters told FMCSA that even though its under-21 drivers are allowed to operate in multiple states, they are frequently cited during roadside inspections because of the presence of the “K” restriction on their licenses. U.S. Custom Harvesters also told the agency that the exemption “has provided custom harvesting businesses with much-needed employees and drivers and has directly contributed to the development of quality, responsible truck drivers for America’s highways.”

The company previously received a two-year provisional exemption that ran out on Oct. 3.

Exemption

FMCSA has now granted a five-year exemption that runs through Oct. 3, 2030.

“FMCSA is not aware of any evidence showing that the exemption has resulted in any degradation in safety,” the agency wrote in the notice. “Interstate operations for custom harvester drivers younger than 21 have been allowed since 1971 … FMCSA reviewed crash and inspection data of drivers who have operated under the 2018 exemption. FMCSA does not have information to conclude that the 2018 exemption and subsequent renewal resulted in a degradation of safety. FMCSA concludes that renewing the exemption for five years will likely achieve a level of safety that is equivalent to, or greater than, the level of safety that would be achieved without the exemption …” LL