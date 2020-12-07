FMCSA grants exemption for additional rear lights

The FMCSA has granted a five-year exemption that will allow motor carriers operating trailers and van body trucks to install amber brake-activated pulsating warning lamps on the rear of the trailers and trucks.

FMCSA’s decision to grant Madison, Ind.-based Grote Industries’ exemption request was published in the Federal Register on Monday, Dec. 7.

The exemption allows trucking companies to install the warning lamps in addition to the steady-burning brake lights that federal regulations require.

“Rear-end crashes generally account for approximately 30% of all crashes,” FMCSA wrote in the notice. “These type of crashes often result from a failure to respond to a stopped or decelerating lead vehicle. Data between 2010 and 2016 show that large trucks are consistently three times more likely than other vehicles to be struck in the rear in two-vehicle fatal crashes.”

In its exemption request, Grote contended that the addition of the brake-activated pulsating lamp would improve safety and cited research indicating that pulsating brake lamps installed in addition to required steady-burning red brake lamps improve visibility and prevent crashes. Grote also noted that FMCSA had granted a similar exemption to Groendyke Transport.

FMCSA received comments on Grote’s exemption request from the Transportation Safety Equipment Institute and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance.

CVSA agreed with Grote’s assessment. TSEI expressed concern that the widespread use of amber brake-activated pulsating warning lamps could reduce the overall effectiveness of amber strobe lamps frequently used by emergency and service vehicles.

“The agency acknowledges TSEI’s concerns but believes the technical analysis provided by the applicant and the body of research the agency considered … address those concerns,” FMCSA wrote.

The exemption will expire on Dec. 2, 2025. LL