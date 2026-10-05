FMCSA finalizes emergency relief rule

When FMCSA reduced the emergency relief window from 30 days to 14 days, OOIDA was among those opposed to the change.

After publication of that final rule, OOIDA and the National Propane Gas Association filed a joint petition for reconsideration.

“FMCSA has failed to provide sufficient evidence and explanation to support its conclusions and its departure from longstanding policy and intent,” the petition said. “The final rule fails to resolve ambiguities relating to pre-disaster emergency declarations.”

In January 2026, a notice of proposed rulemaking was published in direct response to petitions filed in October 2023, according to FMCSA.

Three years after the relief window was shortened, FMCSA is reverting to a 30-day emergency relief window, according to a final rule published in the Federal Register on Monday, Oct. 5.

“We applaud FMCSA’s Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to revise a 2023 decision and restore the 30-day emergency relief window following a regional declaration of emergency by a Governor of a State, their authorized representative, or FMCSA,” OOIDA wrote in a March 2026 letter to FMCSA. “When emergencies strike, professional truckers are among the first responders delivering critical supplies and assistance to areas of need. We feel the 30-day period provides sufficient time to deliver emergency assistance without negatively impacting safety and the initial rulemaking did not adequately justify restricting the emergency relief period.”

The Association also pointed out that FMCSA maintained that a 30-day emergency relief period does not negatively impact road safety.

“We are confident that amending the 2023 final rule will provide an equivalent or greater level of safety than the 14-day relief period,” OOIDA wrote. “We believe that regulatory relief should ensure that any motor carrier providing direct assistance can continue doing so given the unpredictable and volatile nature of emergency scenarios.”

Petitions for reconsideration of the final rule must be submitted to the FMCSA Administrator no later than Nov. 4.

Emergencies declared

In September, FMCSA granted hours-of-service relief for motor carriers and drivers transporting fuel nationwide. This relief remains in effect until Dec. 15.

A number of states also have fuel-related emergencies in effect, many of which are allowing expanded use of red-dyed diesel.

Additionally, other states have provided regulatory relief related to agriculture, wildfires and other natural disasters. LL