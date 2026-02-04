FMCSA extends winter weather hours-of-service waiver

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is extending a waiver that provides temporary relief from hours-of-service regulations for drivers and carriers due to winter weather and extreme cold temperatures.

On Jan. 23, following the recent round of severe winter storms, the agency issued a waiver granting regulatory relief for carriers “providing direct assistance supporting emergency relief efforts involving transportation and other relief services incident to the immediate restoration of essential supplies or services” in 39 states and the District of Columbia.

The agency said the waiver does not apply to “transportation related to long-term rehabilitation of damaged physical infrastructure after the initial threat to life and property has passed, nor does it include routine commercial deliveries, including mixed loads with a nominal quantity of qualifying emergency relief added to obtain the benefits of the Declaration.”

The states included in the emergency waiver are Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, the agency announced it would extend the waiver, which was set to expire on Feb. 6.

According to the agency, the extended waiver will be in effect until the end of the emergency or until 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 20, whichever is earlier. LL

Stay ahead of winter weather and hazardous conditions with Land Line’s resources page, which provides real-time road conditions and a breakdown of chain laws by state.