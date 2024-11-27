FMCSA extends regional hurricane emergency

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has extended its regional emergency in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee as recovery from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton continues.

This FMCSA emergency dates back to October. It was previously extended on Nov. 8. According to the latest FMCSA extension, each state requested specific extension dates. Because emergency conditions remain, the new effective dates will be:

Florida, Dec. 2

Georgia, Dec. 11

North Carolina, Dec. 26

Tennessee, Dec. 26

Relief granted under the FMCSA regional emergency is for those supporting efforts related to the immediate restoration of essential supplies as well as the restoration of essential services through operation of utility service vehicles.

The origin of the trip does not disqualify a driver from this relief as long as direct assistance is being provided.

Limited travel

Roads connecting western North Carolina and Tennessee are still open only to essential travel, with trucks longer than 30 feet prohibited. The North Carolina Department of Transportation will pause major road projects for the Thanksgiving holiday but reminded drivers that portions of Interstate 26 and Interstate 40 remain closed.

To help ease your Turkey Day travels, we’re pausing most major construction projects across the state, where it’s safe to do so, Tuesday morning thru Monday evening. With increased travel volumes and potential for weather, check https://t.co/AGDVnBcrXk before you hit the road. pic.twitter.com/DsLtzhuMYb — NCDOT (@NCDOT) November 25, 2024

According to the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tenn., snow accumulations are possible along with freezing temperatures this weekend.

