FMCSA extends regional hurricane emergency

November 27, 2024

SJ Munoz

|

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has extended its regional emergency in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee as recovery from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton continues.

This FMCSA emergency dates back to October. It was previously extended on Nov. 8. According to the latest FMCSA extension, each state requested specific extension dates. Because emergency conditions remain, the new effective dates will be:

  • Florida, Dec. 2
  • Georgia, Dec. 11
  • North Carolina, Dec. 26
  • Tennessee, Dec. 26

Relief granted under the FMCSA regional emergency is for those supporting efforts related to the immediate restoration of essential supplies as well as the restoration of essential services through operation of utility service vehicles.

The origin of the trip does not disqualify a driver from this relief as long as direct assistance is being provided.

Limited travel

Roads connecting western North Carolina and Tennessee are still open only to essential travel, with trucks longer than 30 feet prohibited. The North Carolina Department of Transportation will pause major road projects for the Thanksgiving holiday but reminded drivers that portions of Interstate 26 and Interstate 40 remain closed.

According to the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tenn., snow accumulations are possible along with freezing temperatures this weekend.

Nationwide traffic information can be found on this Land Line resources page.

FMCSA provides updated information on routing assistance, declarations by state and parking on its website. LL

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.