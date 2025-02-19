FMCSA extends regional fuel emergency

A regional fuel emergency declared by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in January has been extended through Feb. 28.

Severe winter storms, extreme low temperatures and high fuel demand have created difficulties related to the distribution of necessary heating fuel, including propane, natural gas and heating oil in the affected states, the FMCSA declaration said.

Motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin are provided relief from maximum driving time requirements.

Direct assistance under the FMCSA emergency refers to the transportation and other relief services provided incident to the immediate restoration of essential supplies and services.

Additional conditions and restrictions of this emergency can be found here.

Other fuel emergencies

Several states have also declared an emergency due to fuel supplies.

North Dakota and Iowa were the most recent to do so.

Low inventories of propane supplies and other petroleum products due to market conditions are cited in the North Dakota order, effective through March 18.

Relief of regulations would ensure motor carriers and drivers can secure, obtain, transport and deliver petroleum products to residential customers.

“The lack of adequate heating fuel poses an immediate risk to public health, safety and welfare,” the declaration said.

Under the North Dakota fuel emergency, direct assistance terminates when a driver or commercial vehicle is used in interstate commerce to transport cargo or provide services not directly supporting the emergency relief effort.

In Iowa, where a fuel emergency is in place until Feb. 28, rural areas are of particular concern.

Drivers transporting heating fuels are experiencing long wait times at terminals and challenging driving conditions. The suspension of certain hours-of-service regulations for drivers transporting fuel across the state will increase the amount transported and reduce the effects of access constraint, the order said.

The temporary suspension of hours of service applies to crews and drivers delivering gasoline, diesel, kerosene, ethanol, biodiesel and propane used for agricultural and commercial purposes. LL

