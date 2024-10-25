FMCSA extends regional emergency

The regional emergency issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton has been extended.

Emergency conditions creating a need for immediate transportation related to essential supplies and services still exist in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee, according to the FMCSA extension.

First issued on Oct. 4, the FMCSA regional emergency is now in effect through Nov. 26.

This declaration provides regulatory relief from 49 CFR Parts 390-399 for commercial motor vehicles providing direct assistance to emergency relief efforts in the affected area.

Motor carriers and drivers operating utility services and providing direct assistance to the emergency are also granted relief under this order.

Those motor carriers and drivers engaging in emergency efforts in Florida are eligible for relief under FMCSA’s declaration on or after 12 a.m. on Nov. 5.

Regulatory relief outlined within the FMCSA declaration applies regardless of the origin of the trip if the carrier or driver is providing direct assistance to the affected states. Direct assistance does not include transportation related to long-term rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure after the initial threat has passed or routine commercial deliveries containing a nominal quantity of emergency relief supplies.

Roads and bridges

State departments of transportation continue work to reopen and, in some cases, rebuild major highways and roads.

The latest information for the Florida DOT indicated that more than 2,000 team members are working directly on storm response. FDOT said it has picked up over 145,000 cubic yards of debris, cleared more than 12,000 miles of roadway and reviewed and cleared over 2,400 impacted bridges.

Florida, Georgia and Alabama DOTS have also coordinated efforts to allow for the bypass of weigh stations for emergency response and supply vehicles.

We’ve sent emergency funding to states impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton— and we’ll continue working with these communities to rebuild infrastructure and recover stronger than before. pic.twitter.com/s7XvVGUkFO — U.S. Department of Transportation (@USDOT) October 23, 2024

In North Carolina, where more than 600 roads were closed due to hurricane damage, travel between the western portion of the state and Tennessee remains limited. Interstates 40 and 26 are closed near the Tennessee border and trucks over 30 feet are reminded to avoid using roads marked as “Truck Closures.”

As of Friday morning, Oct. 25, 415 roads remained closed, while 100 have partial access, according to the NCDOT. Truck restrictions are in effect on 28 routes throughout North Carolina.

Video: A look at I-40 in Cocke County today. One lane is open between MM 451 (just before the state line) and MM 446 (near Hartford Rd. exit 447). This is for LOCAL traffic only. Commercial vehicles must stop at Exit 440 on I-40 East. Remember, I-40 is NOT open between TN and NC. pic.twitter.com/JNbxGz6CiG — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) October 22, 2024

