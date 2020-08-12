FMCSA extends emergency declaration until Sept. 14

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration made history when it issued its first federal hours-of-service waiver in March. That unprecedented waiver is now set to last at least six months.

FMCSA announced on Aug. 11 that it is going to extend its emergency declaration through Sept. 14.

The declaration, which provides relief from hours-of-service regulations for commercial motor vehicle drivers responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, had been set to expire Aug. 14.

“FMCSA is continuing the exemption because the presidentially declared emergency remains in place, and because the continued exemption is needed to support direct emergency assistance for some supply chains,” the agency wrote.

Background

On March 13, FMCSA issued its first federal hours-of-service waiver in the history of the agency. That waiver was expanded on March 18 and then extended and further expanded on April 8.

However, there have been some changes since the original waiver. In June, FMCSA removed some of the categories that previously qualified.

“Direct assistance does not include routine commercial deliveries, including mixed loads with a nominal quantity of qualifying emergency relief added to obtain the benefits of this emergency declaration,” the agency wrote. “FMCSA has concluded that there is no longer a need for emergency relief with respect to the other categories of supplies, equipment and persons covered by the May 13 extension and expansion of Emergency Declaration No. 2020-02, and those categories are therefore no longer covered.”

The agency also emphasized that the declaration doesn’t give motor carriers the ability to make truckers haul a load even when they say they are tired.

“Motor carriers shall not require or allow fatigued drivers to operate a commercial motor vehicle,” FMCSA wrote. “A driver who informs a carrier that he or she needs immediate rest shall be given at least 10 consecutive hours before the driver is required to return to service.”