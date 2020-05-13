FMCSA extends emergency declaration until June 14

FMCSA’s emergency declaration that provides relief from hours-of-service regulations for commercial motor vehicle drivers who are responding to the COVID-19 outbreak has been extended for another month.

The agency announced on Wednesday, May 13, that the emergency declaration has been extended until June 14. The previous extension was set to expire on May 15.

On March 13, FMCSA issued its first federal hours-of-service waiver in the history of the agency. That waiver was expanded on March 18 and then extended and further expanded on April 8.

Now, the unprecedented waiver is scheduled to last at least three months.

“The extension of Emergency Declaration 2020-002 provides regulatory relief for commercial motor vehicle operations providing direct assistance in support of emergency relief efforts related to COVID-19,” FMCSA wrote in its extension.

Relief is granted to those transporting to meet immediate needs for:

Medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

Supplies and equipment necessary for community safety, sanitation and prevention of community transmission of COVID-19, such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap and disinfectants.

Food, paper products and other groceries for emergency restocking of distribution centers or stores.

Immediate precursor raw materials, such as paper, plastic, or alcohol, that are required and to be used for the manufacture of essential items.

Fuel.

Liquefied gases to be used in refrigeration or cooling systems.

Equipment, supplies and persons necessary to establish and manage temporary housing, quarantine, and isolation facilities related to COVID-19.

Persons designated by federal, state or local authorities for medical, isolation, or quarantine purposes.

Persons necessary to provide other medical or emergency services, the supply of which may be affected by the COVID-19 response.

FMCSA also has released answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and the emergency declaration.