FMCSA extends CDL waivers through August

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will continue to permit states to extend the validity of commercial driver’s licenses through August.

FMCSA announced on Wednesday, May 26, that it was extending waivers on CDLs and medical certificates through Aug. 31. The waivers were initiated in response to the COVID-19 national emergency declaration on March 13, 2020.

“FMCSA permits, but does not require, the states to extend the validity of commercial driver’s licenses and commercial learner’s permits and to waive the 14-day waiting period,” the agency wrote.

The action also extends medical certification waivers for any medical cards that expired on or after March 21.

The full waiver can be found here.

FMCSA extends emergency HOS relief

Also on May 26, FMCSA extended its emergency declaration to provide regulatory relief for truck drivers providing direct assistance in relief efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FMCSA’s emergency declaration, which provides relief from hours-of-service regulations for motor carriers and commercial motor vehicle drivers, will run through Aug. 31. The declaration applies to all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The extension is limited to transportation of:

Livestock and livestock feed.

Medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

Vaccines, constituent products, and medical supplies and equipment including ancillary supplies/kits for the administration of vaccines, related to the prevention of COVID-19.

Supplies and equipment necessary for community safety, sanitation, and prevention of community transmission of

COVID-19 such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap and disinfectants.

Food, paper products and other groceries for emergency restocking of distribution centers or stores.

More on the emergency declaration can be found here.

While the hours-of-service emergency declarations and CDL waivers are in effect until Aug. 31, the agency said it planned to review the status of the exemptions on July 1 and may take action to end them sooner if conditions warrant. LL