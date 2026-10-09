FMCSA exemption gives driverless trucks a green light

Opposition from truckers and a lawsuit didn’t stop the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration from approving a controversial exemption that paves the way for driverless trucks.

In a notice that was published in the Federal Register on Friday, Oct. 9, FMCSA announced its decision to grant a limited five-year exemption to Aurora and other autonomous trucking companies to get around a regulation that truck drivers have had to comply with for years.

The longstanding regulation requires truck drivers to place warning devices around the truck when stopped on a highway shoulder. Of course, that can’t happen when there’s no driver, so Aurora asked the agency to allow it to use a set of cab-mounted warning beacons instead.

FMCSA agreed to allow motor carriers operating Level 4 automated driving system-equipped commercial motor vehicles to utilize warning beacons as a substitute for having human drivers place warning triangles in a specific manner.

The agency granted the exemption despite acknowledging the limitations of the warning beacons.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, for instance, voiced concerns about how the beacons would serve their purpose when a vehicle was turned on its side or the lights failed.

“Although there may be some edge case circumstances in which a cab-mounted warning beacon may not perform as expected, such as a CMV on its side, warning triangles are also susceptible to being knocked over or not placed correctly or not placed at all due to human error or incapacitation following a crash,” the agency wrote. “FMCSA has no data suggesting that the edge case circumstances where beacons fail to perform as expected occur more frequently than those where warning triangles are compromised.”

The exemption took effect Oct. 7 and expires on Oct. 7, 2031.

OOIDA quickly responded to the news, saying that “beacons are not an adequate replacement” for a “proven and reliable solution.”

“This corporate carve-out sets a troubling precedent,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “Relaxing safety standards for the AV industry, which fights tooth and nail against even minimal transparency and accountability, should alarm all highway users. We hope this isn’t the start of a new trend at FMCSA, where tech profits are prioritized over highway safety and the livelihood of American truckers. We urge the agency to take a different approach in future requests.”

The backstory

The warning device regulation has been a hurdle for Aurora and other companies that want to operate without a driver.

The rule, which aims to alert other drivers when a commercial motor vehicle is stopped, requires the driver to take immediate and specific action.

Whenever a commercial motor vehicle is stopped upon the traveled portion or the shoulder of a highway for any cause other than necessary traffic stops, the driver shall, as soon as possible, but in any event within 10 minutes, place the warning devices … in the following manner:

One on the traffic side and four paces – approximately 10 feet – from the stopped commercial motor vehicle in the direction of approaching traffic One at 40 paces – approximately 100 feet – from the stopped commercial motor vehicle in the center of the traffic lane or shoulder occupied by the commercial motor vehicle and in the direction of approaching traffic One at 40 paces from the stopped commercial motor vehicle in the center of the traffic lane or shoulder occupied by the commercial motor vehicle and in the direction away from approaching traffic



In 2023, Aurora asked the FMCSA for an exemption to operate driverless trucks equipped with warning beacons mounted on the truck cab instead of traditional warning devices. In December 2024, FMCSA denied that request, saying the exemption “lacks necessary monitoring controls to ensure highway safety.”

Aurora sued FMCSA over the denial. The lawsuit was dropped in 2025 after FMCSA granted the company a temporary waiver.

This past April, Aurora asked FMCSA for a five-year exemption. At the time of the request, Aurora said its driverless fleet was 109. The exemption could help the company expand to thousands of driverless trucks over the next five years.

The opposition

FMCSA received more than 400 comments about Aurora’s exemption request. While there were comments of support from the American Trucking Associations, several state trucking associations and numerous companies, there was also considerable opposition from truck safety groups, OOIDA and individual truckers.

“FMCSA should not grant exemptions just to appease AV manufacturers,” OOIDA wrote in comments. “The research referenced in Aurora’s request does not prove that beacons are an adequate replacement for warning devices across the range of curves, hills, weather, trailer types, failure modes and emergency conditions that federal rules must account for. Aurora does not disprove the need for a reliable option when more complex systems fail. In trucking, that is exactly when human drivers matter most.”

“We need properly trained, vetted drivers in commercial vehicles,” Dale Gullett wrote. “Autonomous vehicles are a danger and should not be granted special privileges and exceptions.”

The lawsuit

On Sept. 8, Kostas Giannoulias petitioned the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit over its previous waivers that allowed Aurora to work around the warning device regulation.

In the lawsuit, Giannoulias said that he regularly hauls interstate freight by commercial cargo van in areas in Texas and Oklahoma where Aurora runs its driverless fleet.

“The order therefore exposes him, in a far lighter commercial vehicle, to the particularized roadside hazard of driverless Class 8 trucks using cab-mounted beacons instead of federally required warning triangles,” the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit asked the court to stop the waiver and to stay the order pending a review.

In its response filed on Sept. 21, FMCSA attempted to poke holes in Giannoulias’s case.

“Giannoulias’s theory is that he might encounter a truck covered by a waiver during his occasional trips to Texas, that the truck might be disabled and that the purported safety difference between beacons and fusees/triangles could cause an accident,” FMCSA wrote in its response brief. “That speculative theory does not suffice for standing – let alone the irreparable harm that Giannoulias must prove to obtain a stay.”

FMCSA added that granting the waiver was “in the public interest … to promote innovation” and to “enhance safety and mobility for the American public.”

The Seventh Circuit denied the motion for a stay on Oct. 5. That same day, Giannoulias filed an emergency motion for reconsideration based on “material new evidence” alleging that a current Aurora employee supplied internal communications, procedures, presentation slides and video copies concerning the company’s operations and employee safety.

On Oct. 7, Aurora, which was not a party to the original lawsuit, filed an emergency motion to seal that information because it was proprietary in nature. As of Oct. 8, Giannoulias’s emergency motion was not viewable through the court’s electronic records. LL