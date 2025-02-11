FMCSA enacts regional bird flu emergency

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has declared a regional emergency due to the spread of bird flu and its impact on flock populations and food supply.

These conditions create the need for immediate interstate transportation of live chickens from highly impacted areas, the order said.

California, Iowa and Louisiana previously issued separate bird flu declarations, and conditions in those states remain a threat to public safety and welfare. Additionally, FMCSA said bird flu concerns have arisen in other states.

The agency’s declaration provides regulatory relief for commercial motor vehicles providing direct assistance supporting emergency relief efforts involving transportation of live chickens from areas impacted by bird flu to unaffected areas.

Direct assistance does not cover routine commercial deliveries, including mixed loads with a nominal quantity of qualifying emergency relief added to obtain the benefits of this emergency declaration.

Maximum driving time is suspended under the following conditions:

Before dispatch, the motor carrier must have a valid agreement from the receiving facility to accept delivery of the live chickens.

The driver must not drive more than 16 hours in any 24-hour period.

The driver must stop all driving at 12 a.m. (midnight) each day.

The driver must take a minimum six-hour break in a sleeper berth before resuming any driving.

The driver must use paper records of duty status and supporting documents.

The driver must maintain a valid commercial driver’s license and not be subject to an out-of-service order or loss of driving privileges.

A motor carrier or driver currently subject to an out-of-service order is not eligible for the relief until that order has been rescinded.

The motor carrier and driver must comply with all applicable federal and state requirements.

The motor carrier and driver must, before transport begins, ensure possession of any and all approvals necessary for the loading, transport and delivery of the live chickens.

For the driver to move from emergency relief efforts to normal operations, a 10-hour break is required when the total time spent engaged in emergency relief efforts, or in a combination of emergency relief and normal operations, equals or exceeds 14 hours.

This FMCSA regional emergency is effective through March 10. LL

