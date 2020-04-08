FMCSA emergency declaration extended until May 15

April 8, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

FMCSA has extended until May 15 its national emergency declaration that provides relief from hours-of-service regulations for commercial motor vehicle drivers who are responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The agency announced the extension on Wednesday, April 8. The previous declaration was set to expire on April 12.

“This declaration extends the exemption through May 15 and further expands the relief expressly to cover liquefied gases to be used in refrigeration or cooling systems,” the FMCSA notice stated.

FMCSA issued its original national emergency declaration on March 13.

On March 18, the agency expanded regulatory relief to truck drivers providing direct assistance in transporting emergency items, including:

  • Medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.
  • Supplies and equipment necessary for community safety, sanitation, and prevention of community transmission of COVID-19, such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap and disinfectants.
  • Food, paper products and other groceries for emergency restocking of distribution centers or stores.
  • Immediate precursor raw materials, such as paper, plastic or alcohol, that are required at to be used for the manufacture of essential items.
  • Equipment, supplies and persons necessary to establish and manage temporary housing, quarantine.
  • Persons designated by federal, state or local authorities for medical, isolation, or quarantine purposes.
  • Persons necessary to provide other medical or emergency services.

FMCSA also has released answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and the emergency declaration.

