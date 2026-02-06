FMCSA doesn’t bite on prisoner transport company’s exemption request

A company that transports inmates told federal regulators that it needed an exemption from hours-of-service regulations to lessen the chances of violent prisoners escaping and to lessen the tax burden.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration rejected the exemption request, saying the company failed to demonstrate how it would maintain safety standards.

In March 2025, a notice was published in the Federal Register stating that Colorado Huntsman Transport sought an exemption from the regulation limiting drivers of non-daily motor carriers to 60 hours of on-duty time within seven consecutive days.

The company requested a 33% increase in the hours limit, which would allow Colorado Huntsman drivers to log 80 hours in the seven days.

“The applicant requests an exemption from the maximum driving time limits due to the unpredictable schedules of prisons,” FMCSA wrote in the notice. “The applicant states that longer transit times pose a significant risk to public safety. The applicant cites several benefits to the requested exemption, including less time for violent prisoners to escape while in transport, lower costs due to shorter travel times, expediting the return of innocent prisoners, more time off for employees and fewer delays in achieving closure for victims of crimes.”

Huntsman Transport added that if the exemption is not granted, law enforcement and taxpayers “will be subjected to a greater burden.”

FMCSA gave the public 30 days to comment on the exemption request. The agency received only one comment opposing the exemption.

“The FMCSA should deny the carrier’s application; whereas the carrier’s competition has a similar service and has not asked for an exception,” AWM Associates wrote. “Allowing the carrier an exception opens a floodgate for other similar operations to apply for exemptions.”

FMCSA agreed, saying that Huntsman Transport’s 80-hour proposal “permits dangerously long work hours without proper rest or oversight, increases risk of fatigue-related crashes and conflicts with science-based safety standards.” LL