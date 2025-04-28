FMCSA denies high school’s commercial learner’s permit request

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has denied a request that would have allowed 17-year-olds at a high school in Washington state to acquire a commercial learner’s permit.

In a notice that was published in the Federal Register on Monday, April 28, FMCSA announced its decision to deny an exemption request from Connell High School.

Last year, Connell High School asked the agency for an exemption that would allow students under the age of 18 and enrolled in the school’s CDL program to obtain a learner’s permit. As part of the program, 17-year-olds would receive 180 hours of classroom, field and drive-time instruction before earning a CDL at age 18. Current regulations allow commercial drivers to begin operating intrastate at age 18. Interstate truckers – those operating across state lines – must be at least 21.

As part of its denial, FMCSA cited a 2020 study indicating that younger and less experienced truck drivers are more likely to be involved in crashes or moving violations.

“Granting CHS’ request for an exemption would allow drivers who are both young and inexperienced to operate commercial motor vehicles, and the available data do not support a determination that such an exemption would likely achieve a level of safety equivalent to that achieved by following the existing regulations,” the agency wrote in the notice.

FMCSA hears from both sides

The agency received 32 comments in response to Connell High School’s exemption request. It was a nearly even split, with 17 opposed and 15 in support of the exemption.

Those opposed voiced concerns about a lack of maturity.

“You have to be kidding,” Food Tree LLC wrote. “These (kids) have not even learned to drive a car yet. They are truly irresponsible with cellphones and self-discipline when driving. I’m tired of every Tom, Dick and Harry being able to skate through straight to a CDL or permit.”

Supporters cited the alleged driver shortage and argued that a strong training program would set the students up for success. Of course, numerous studies and reports have debunked claims of a driver shortage in the trucking industry. LL