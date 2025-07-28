FMCSA denies exemption, citing potential confusion over ‘K’ restriction

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration denied an exemption request that would have allowed 18-year-olds with a commercial learner’s permit to attend a driver training program in another state.

In January, FMCSA announced that Bianco Trucking Services applied for an exemption to allow Wisconsin drivers ages 18-20 with in-state restrictions to attend the company’s driver training facility in Michigan. Current regulations do not allow under-21 drivers to operate in interstate commerce.

Bianco told the agency that its facility is about 29 miles from the Wisconsin border and that several students located in Wisconsin inquired about attending the driver training program in Michigan because of the close proximity.

The company indicated that drivers under this exemption would not operate a commercial motor vehicle without a licensed training provider in the vehicle, apart from range maneuvers on a training lot that is maintained and insured by the applicant.

In a notice that was published in the Federal Register on Monday, July 28, FMCSA denied the request because of concerns the exemption would create confusion and potentially allow unqualified drivers to operate in interstate commerce.

FMCSA said it denied an exemption request from Wisconsin-based 3 North LLC in December 2024 for similar reasons.

“In that decision, the agency agreed with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators that allowing drivers with a ‘K’ (single-state) restriction to operate in states other than their state of domicile would disrupt and confuse each state’s use of the ‘K’ restriction,” FMCSA wrote. “The same reasoning applies to Bianco’s request for an exemption.”

Comment period extended

In another notice, FMCSA announced that it was giving the public additional time to comment on an exemption request from the National Propane Gas Association.

NPGA is asking FMCSA for an hours-of-service exemption that would last from Dec. 15 to March 15 each year. Under the seasonal exemption, drivers would be allowed to operate up to 12 hours per day and be on duty up to 15 hours per day without weekly limits. Additionally, the group asked to replace the 34-hour restart with a 24-hour restart.

Current regulations limit truck drivers to 11 hours of driving during a period of 14 consecutive hours following 10 consecutive hours off duty.

According to the NPGA, the seasonal exemption would allow the propane industry to better prepare for and respond to emergencies during the winter.

The deadline to comment on the request had been set for July 31. FMCSA has extended the comment period to run through Aug. 15. To submit a comment, go to Regulations.gov and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2025-0125. LL