FMCSA declares regional emergency in response to Hurricane Ian

September 28, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

A regional emergency has been issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian, which was upgraded to a Category 4 storm on Wednesday morning.

This follows FEMA and the state of Florida issuing emergencies due to possible damages from Hurricane Ian on Tuesday.

The FMCSA regional declaration covers seven states and provides relief from maximum driving time for commercial motor vehicle operators driving property-carrying as well as passenger-carrying vehicles providing assistance related to Hurricane Ian.

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee are covered by this emergency, effective through Oct. 28.

Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rains, high surf, flooding and strong winds that will pose an immediate threat to human life or public welfare, FMCSA said in the order.

“Direct assistance means transportation and other relief services provided by a motor carrier or its driver(s) incident to the immediate restoration of essential supplies or essential services,” FMCSA wrote.

Transportation related to long-term rehabilitation of physical infrastructure or routine commercial deliveries, including mixed loads with a nominal quantity of qualifying emergency relief added to obtain the benefits of this emergency declaration, after the initial threat to life and property has passed are not considered direct assistance under this order.

The order noted if the president of the United States, state governor or other authorized representative also has issued an emergency declaration, it may provide additional regulatory relief.

Kentucky emergency

In addition to the regional emergency, the state of Kentucky has issued a separate emergency on Sept. 26, suspending registration requirements, hours of service and stopping at weigh stations due to Hurricane Ian.

Kentucky’s order, effective until Oct. 20, covers any commercial vehicle responding to affected areas in response to power restoration and debris removal.

All other safety requirements remain in effect, and any driver operating under authority of this order shall have a copy of it in the cab of their vehicle. LL

