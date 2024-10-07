FMCSA declares regional emergency declaration in wake of Hurricane Helene

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration enacted a Hurricane Helene regional emergency declaration for eight states on Friday, Oct. 4.

Additionally, state emergency declarations previously issued in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia have all been extended.

“This declaration is in response to Hurricane Helene and its effects on people and property, including immediate threats to life and public safety from heavy rains, strong winds, storm surge, high surf and flooding,” the FMCSA regional emergency said.

Federal relief from 49 CFR Parts 390 through 399 granted by FMCSA’s declaration applies to commercial vehicle operators providing direct assistance supporting emergency relief efforts involving transportation and other relief services incident to the immediate restoration of essential supplies or services.

The origin of the trip does not matter so long as the direct assistance doesn’t include transportation related to long-term rehabilitation of damaged physical infrastructure after the initial threat to life and property has passed.

Direct assistance terminates when a driver or commercial motor vehicle is used in interstate commerce to transport cargo or provide services that are not in support of Helene emergency relief efforts related to the emergency, the FMCSA order said.

A driver may return empty to the motor carrier’s terminal or the driver’s normal work reporting location without complying with 49 CFR Parts 390-399.

FMCSA said it will continually review the status of the declaration and modify, extend or terminate as conditions warrant.

The Department of Transportation has activated its routing-assistance hotline for Hurricane Helene responders. This hotline at 833-99-ROADS (833-997-6237) supports the movement of federal, state, local, tribal and territorial response personnel, equipment and goods by providing recommended safe routes using a variety of data sources.

Learn more about assistance or find links to local resources in affected states on the FEMA website.

Hurricane Milton

According to the National Hurricane Center, the risk of another round of dangerous winds and life-threatening storm surge is increasing.

The Monday afternoon, Oct. 7 public advisory said Hurricane Milton was a Category 5 hurricane expected to impact the west coast of the Florida Peninsula Tuesday night, Oct. 8 or Wednesday morning, Oct. 9.

10:55 CDT Monday Update: Milton rapidly intensifies into a category 5 hurricane. Data from a @53rdWRS hurricane hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to 160 mph (250 km/h) with higher gusts. Follow the latest at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/mOxuvGdtu5 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2024



Lee County, which includes Fort Myers, Fla., has issued a mandatory evacuation order.

EVACUATION ORDER: Lee County has issued a Mandatory Evacuation for Zones A and B. Shown below in Red and Orange. If you are in these zones, you must be out by Tuesday evening. Storm shelters will open up at 3 PM today. @WINKnews #Milton pic.twitter.com/Qt8Kgl0ofP — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) October 7, 2024

An Associated Press report said Hurricane Milton could strengthen to a Category 5 storm before making landfall. LL

