FMCSA chief to provide agency road map at MATS

Earlier this month, FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs informed the trucking industry that his agency plans to introduce up to nine rulemakings before the end of 2026.

Those rulemakings are expected to address topics such as CDL mills, entry-level driver training rules, certification for electronic logging devices and new-entrant testing for motor carriers.

Although Barrs provided few details about the rulemakings, he will have multiple opportunities to add further insight this weekend at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky.

MATS kicks off Thursday, March 26, at the Kentucky Expo Center and runs through Saturday, March 28.

Barrs is scheduled to participate in FMCSA informational sessions on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28.

Friday’s session will be from 10-11 a.m. Eastern in the Expo Center’s Pro Talks Theater (Conference Room B104). The FMCSA administrator will share key updates from the agency and explain what they mean for the trucking industry. The session also plans to address technological changes from the agency that aim to simplify the registration process, improve data accuracy and reduce fraud. Barrs will be joined on the panel by FMCSA officials Ken Riddle and Ankur Saini.

Saturday’s session will also be from 10-11 a.m. Eastern in the Pro Talks Theater. Barrs will be joined by FMCSA’s Philip Thomas, Dave Sutula and Michael Hampton to discuss what’s ahead for the agency.

Saini, FMCSA’s chief product and technology officer, will also lead a session about combating fraud and cargo theft from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday in the Pro Talks Theater.

OOIDA at MATS

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association will also be represented at MATS.

OOIDA will be located in the North Lobby at Booth No. 40369, near the show’s registration area.

You will also be able to find OOIDA’s Marty Ellis in The Spirit tour truck near the main entrance of the parking lot.

Stop by the booth or The Spirit to learn about OOIDA, sign up to be a member or just chat about the latest in trucking.

OOIDA memberships purchased at MATS will be only $35. Plus, everyone who signs up at the show or is a current or renewing member will receive a “brand spankin’ new” membership hat. LL