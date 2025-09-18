FMCSA brings a little biz to a fun-packed GBATS

The Guilty By Association Truck Show (GBATS), one of the most anticipated truck shows, is right around the corner. As usual, the schedule is packed with some business of trucking to just a good old-fashioned time.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration made its first appearance at GBATS in 2018, when then-administrator Ray Martinez held a listening session on then-proposed changes to the hours-of-service regulations.

In 2021 Joe DeLorenzo, who at the time was FMCSA’s director of the office of enforcement and compliance, fielded questions in more of a town hall format – meaning any topic was fair game.

This year, FMCSA Senior Policy Advisor Michael Hampton will be in the GBATS town hall proverbial hot seat, fielding questions from truckers in attendance. The event will start at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 26. It will be held in the 4 State Trucks Installation Shop.

While many issues are still being fought, truckers have made significant strides in finding regulators and lawmakers who are willing to listen – and do something about it.

“These sorts of events are a big part of the reason OOIDA has been so successful moving an agenda forward that will benefit drivers,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “When you have the opportunity to connect with people within the agency and you tell them the real-world realities you face, that can certainly help lay the groundwork for change.”

Pro Trucker package

Point in case, in June, Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, announced a nine-point Pro Trucker Plan.

The package includes millions to expand truck parking as well as initiatives to remove one-size-fits-all mandates, modernize driver resources, slash red tape and crack down on bad actors.

The nine initiatives are:

“Truckers keep America running,” Duffy said in a news release. “While the country sleeps, truckers grind through the night to help keep shelves stocked, families fed and businesses humming. It’s a job that requires grit and dedication. But for too long, Washington, D.C., has made work harder for truckers. That ends today. Thanks to President Trump, we’re getting Washington out of your trucks and your business.”

Spencer immediately pointed to the roles truckers played in bringing these issues to light to the current administration.

“We thank President Trump and Secretary Duffy for listening to the men and women behind the wheel who keep America’s economy moving,” he said. LL

Senior Editor Mark Schremmer contributed to this article.