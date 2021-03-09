FMCSA ART Forum scheduled for March 10

March 9, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s 20th annual Office of Analysis, Research and Technology (ART) Forum will be Wednesday, March 10.

This year’s edition of the ART Forum will be from 1-5 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday and will be held in a virtual format.

As part of the program, FMCSA acting Administrator Meera Joshi will deliver a keynote address. Joshi, who was previously the commissioner of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission, became the FMCSA’s acting administrator on Jan. 21.

Joshi will deliver a summary of FMCSA’s priorities for 2021 during the forum. Other topics will include:

  • Trends in commercial motor vehicle safety.
  • Agency enforcement efforts.
  • Policy concerning automated commercial motor vehicles.
  • ART research activities.

Presentations also will be delivered regarding ongoing research efforts for the Tech-Celerate Now Program and the Large Truck Crash Causal Factors Study.

Rebecca Brewster, president of the American Transportation Research Institute will speak at the event to discuss current and future industry research projects.

Those who attend the virtual forum will be able to submit questions during the event.

You can register for the forum here. LL

Fair Work Law

Related News

SBA tweaks rules to help sole proprietorships get PPP funds

Federal

SBA tweaks formula to help sole proprietorships get Paycheck Protection Program funds

Sole proprietorships who apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan should be able to get more money, thanks to OOIDA’s efforts.

By Land Line Staff | March 08

OOIDA opposes PRO Act

Federal

OOIDA asks lawmakers to vote against PRO Act

The PRO Act would jeopardize small-business truckers’ ability to utilize the owner-operator model, OOIDA wrote to lawmakers.

By Mark Schremmer | March 08

Stop Underrides Act reintroduced

Federal

Stop Underrides Act reintroduced

Lawmakers are again making a push to pass the Stop Underrides Act, which would require side and front guards on new tractor-trailers.

By Mark Schremmer | March 05

Trucking employment down for first time in nine months

Federal

Trucking employment down for first time in nine months

After nine months of job growth following extreme losses from the pandemic, trucking employment went back down in February.

By Tyson Fisher | March 05