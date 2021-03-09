FMCSA ART Forum scheduled for March 10

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s 20th annual Office of Analysis, Research and Technology (ART) Forum will be Wednesday, March 10.

This year’s edition of the ART Forum will be from 1-5 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday and will be held in a virtual format.

As part of the program, FMCSA acting Administrator Meera Joshi will deliver a keynote address. Joshi, who was previously the commissioner of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission, became the FMCSA’s acting administrator on Jan. 21.

Joshi will deliver a summary of FMCSA’s priorities for 2021 during the forum. Other topics will include:

Trends in commercial motor vehicle safety.

Agency enforcement efforts.

Policy concerning automated commercial motor vehicles.

ART research activities.

Presentations also will be delivered regarding ongoing research efforts for the Tech-Celerate Now Program and the Large Truck Crash Causal Factors Study.

Rebecca Brewster, president of the American Transportation Research Institute will speak at the event to discuss current and future industry research projects.

Those who attend the virtual forum will be able to submit questions during the event.

You can register for the forum here. LL