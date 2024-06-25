FMCSA appoints acting administrator

Vinn White has been named the new acting leader of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, June 25.

White, who has served as the DOT’s acting chief artificial intelligence officer, will be FMCSA’s deputy administrator. Without a confirmed leader of the agency in place, White also will serve as FMCSA’s acting administrator.

“It is an honor to take on this role, and I thank Secretary (Pete) Buttigieg for his trust and confidence in my ability to lead the important work of FMCSA,” White said. “Our agency is focused on enhancing safety for all roadway users, and I am committed to working with safety partners across the commercial motor vehicle industry to get this work done.”

During White’s time at the Department of Transportation, he led the development of the agency’s innovation principles and helped launch the Transforming Transportation Advisory Committee. In 2016, he was the chief architect of the DOT’s 30-year transportation plan.

He also previously served as an adviser to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. During that time, White worked mostly on transportation policy.

Hutcheson was confirmed as FMCSA administrator in September 2022 and started serving in an acting capacity in January 2022.

Sue Lawless has led the agency in the role of acting deputy administrator since Hutcheson’s departure. She now will serve as FMCSA’s executive director and chief safety officer. Lawless first joined FMCSA in 2001.

Brenna Marron is listed as FMCSA’s director of governmental affairs.

It is unclear what the change in leadership will mean in terms of FMCSA policies. Under Hutcheson’s leadership, FMCSA elected to resurrect a 2016 speed limiter rulemaking in May 2022 without any directive from Congress. Without a confirmed leader and the November presidential election looming, a rulemaking to mandate speed limiters for commercial motor vehicles appears to be on the back burner. LL