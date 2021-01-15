FMCSA announces members of new commercial motor vehicle driver panel

January 15, 2021

Mark Schremmer

|

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has named the 25 people to serve on a commercial motor vehicle driver panel.

The 25 drivers will serve as a subcommittee to FMCSA’s Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee and will provide direct feedback to the agency on issuing facing commercial motor vehicle drivers.

“FMCSA believes in listening to our drivers and hearing their concerns directly,” FMCSA acting Administrator Wiley Deck said in a news release. “We know that many of the solutions to the challenges we face don’t come from Washington – they come from the hard-working men and women who are behind the wheel all over our nation. This new subcommittee to MCSAC will further help us hear from America’s commercial drivers.”

The 25 drivers are from all sectors of the commercial motor vehicle industry, including tractor-trailer drivers, straight truck drivers, motor coach drivers, hazardous material drivers, and agriculture haulers.

OOIDA President Todd Spencer, who also serves on MCSAC, will be the panel’s chairman.

“We applaud the creation of the panel,” Spencer said. “It’s long overdue. Input from the people on the frontlines is crucial to highway safety and efficiency in moving goods and people. Hearing directly from those most impacted by the traffic environment and rules and regulations can certainly be tremendous benefit to FMCSA and also lawmakers.”

Spencer said he is especially hopeful that lawmakers pay attention to what commercial motor vehicle drivers say, because members of Congress are the ones who provide the marching orders to FMCSA.

“It may be an eye-opening educational opportunity for lawmakers,” Spencer said.

Commercial motor vehicle driver panelists

  • Todd Spencer (panel chairman), OOIDA.
  • William Bennett III, UPS Freight.
  • Teddy Cranford, Waste Management of Maryland.
  • Debra Desiderato, Walkabout Transport.
  • Douglas Feathers, URS Midwest.
  • Steve Fields, YRC Freight.
  • JoAnne Forbes, MBT Worldwide.
  • Gerald Fritts Jr., American Overland Freight.
  • Joh Grosvenor, McKiernan Trucking.
  • Attila Gyorfi, RSP Express.
  • W. Scott Harrison, K Limited Carriers.
  • Rhonda Hartman, Old Dominion Freight Lines.
  • Darwin Hershberger, Hershberger Livestock.
  • Daniel Kobussen, Kobussen Buses.
  • Deb Labree, Castle Transport.
  • Alphonso Lewis, YRC Freight.
  • Don Logan, FedEx Freight.
  • Kellylynn McLaughlin, Schneider National.
  • Tina Peterson, Ravenwood Transport.
  • Stephen Pryor, Greyhound Lines.
  • H. Kevin (Brandy) Russell, Transport America.
  • Douglas Smith, Ralph Smith Co.
  • Kevin Steichen, Steichen Trucking.
  • Angelique Temple, Atlantic Bulk Carrier.
  • Desiree Wood, Real Women in Trucking.
  • Earlier this week, FMCSA also announced its 2021 members for MCSAC.

The members of that committee can be found here. LL

Prepass
Mark Schremmer

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

Related News

OIG releases audit of National Registry for medical examiners

Federal

OIG releases audit of National Registry for medical examiners

An OIG audit says FMCSA hasn’t “fully met” its oversight requirements with its National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners.

By Greg Grisolano | January 15

NHTSA announces final rule to remove ‘barriers’ blocking AV innovation

Federal

NHTSA announces final rule to remove ‘barriers’ blocking AV innovation

NHTSA announced on Jan. 14 a final rule to update its safety standards for vehicles equipped with automated driving systems.

By Mark Schremmer | January 15

Split sleeper pilot program in works from FMCSA

Federal

FMCSA wants to analyze additional split sleeper options

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is proposing a pilot program that will evaluate split sleeper options of 6/4 and 5/5.

By Mark Schremmer | January 14

FMCSA's Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee

Federal

2021 MCSAC members announced

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has announced its 2021 members for its Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee

By Land Line Staff | January 14