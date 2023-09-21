FMCSA announces 2023 Road Safety Student Art Contest winners

After poring through piles of entries, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has picked the best-of-the-best for this year’s Road Safety Student Art Contest.

The annual contest features the art of students from across the U.S. ranging from kindergarten through high school. According to the agency, the annual event “helps highlight the need for all roadway users to focus on safety.”

Each year, FMCSA asks students to use their artistic skills to raise awareness about roadway safety, with a focus on driving, biking or walking around large trucks and buses. The agency said this year’s contest garnered over 200 entries.

“The colorful vision and imagination we saw in this year’s art pieces were remarkable,” FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson said in a statement. “To translate an idea into a meaningful design is challenging, and we’re thrilled to display the final products.”

Entrants are divided into four groups based on grade level, with three winners selected from each group. This year’s list of winners includes:

Grades K-2 winners:

Grand Prize – Ewan Park, Texas

People’s Choice – Manaswin Daripally, North Carolina

Honorable Mention – Mazherah Cohen, Florida

Grades 3-5 winners:

Grand Prize – Brandon Lee, California

People’s Choice – Natalie Ng, Texas

Honorable Mention – Noelle Cho, Illinois

Grades 6-8 winners:

Grand Prize – Austin Wong, California

People’s Choice – Noah Cho, Illinois

Honorable Mention – Michelle Jin, New Jersey

Grades 9-12 winners:

Grand Prize – Sanjay Ravishankar, New Jersey

People’s Choice – Christie Bae, Virginia

Honorable Mention – Alex Yoon, Oklahoma

The winning artwork will be featured in the upcoming 2024 Road Safety Student Art calendar. Additionally, all the winners will have their work displayed in the U.S. Department of Transportation headquarters building in Washington, D.C.

“The contest is an initiative under FMCSA’s Our Roads, Our Safety partnership, which comprises more than 30 governmental, safety, industry and private organizations,” the agency said. “Through this effort, young artists remind all road users about the shared responsibility we all have to keep America’s roadways safe. With fatal crashes on the rise, increasing road safety awareness is a priority for DOT as part of its National Roadway Safety Strategy.”

This year’s winning entries can be viewed here. As for next year’s competition, FMCSA will begin accepting entries in March 2024. LL