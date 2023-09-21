FMCSA announces 2023 Road Safety Student Art Contest winners
September 21, 2023
•Land Line Staff
After poring through piles of entries, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has picked the best-of-the-best for this year’s Road Safety Student Art Contest.
The annual contest features the art of students from across the U.S. ranging from kindergarten through high school. According to the agency, the annual event “helps highlight the need for all roadway users to focus on safety.”
Each year, FMCSA asks students to use their artistic skills to raise awareness about roadway safety, with a focus on driving, biking or walking around large trucks and buses. The agency said this year’s contest garnered over 200 entries.
“The colorful vision and imagination we saw in this year’s art pieces were remarkable,” FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson said in a statement. “To translate an idea into a meaningful design is challenging, and we’re thrilled to display the final products.”
Entrants are divided into four groups based on grade level, with three winners selected from each group. This year’s list of winners includes:
Grades K-2 winners:
- Grand Prize – Ewan Park, Texas
- People’s Choice – Manaswin Daripally, North Carolina
- Honorable Mention – Mazherah Cohen, Florida
Grades 3-5 winners:
- Grand Prize – Brandon Lee, California
- People’s Choice – Natalie Ng, Texas
- Honorable Mention – Noelle Cho, Illinois
Grades 6-8 winners:
- Grand Prize – Austin Wong, California
- People’s Choice – Noah Cho, Illinois
- Honorable Mention – Michelle Jin, New Jersey
Grades 9-12 winners:
- Grand Prize – Sanjay Ravishankar, New Jersey
- People’s Choice – Christie Bae, Virginia
- Honorable Mention – Alex Yoon, Oklahoma
The winning artwork will be featured in the upcoming 2024 Road Safety Student Art calendar. Additionally, all the winners will have their work displayed in the U.S. Department of Transportation headquarters building in Washington, D.C.
“The contest is an initiative under FMCSA’s Our Roads, Our Safety partnership, which comprises more than 30 governmental, safety, industry and private organizations,” the agency said. “Through this effort, young artists remind all road users about the shared responsibility we all have to keep America’s roadways safe. With fatal crashes on the rise, increasing road safety awareness is a priority for DOT as part of its National Roadway Safety Strategy.”
This year’s winning entries can be viewed here. As for next year’s competition, FMCSA will begin accepting entries in March 2024. LL