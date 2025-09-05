FMCSA adds 3 ELDs to revoked list

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has removed three electronic logging devices from its approved list, giving carriers 60 days to replace the revoked ELDs.

On Thursday, Sept. 4, the agency announced the following devices had been placed on the revoked list:

TT ELD PT30, Model Number: ARN752, ELD Identifier: CZGS10

ELOG42, Model Number: ERS, ELD Identifier: ERS156

RENAISSANCE ELD, Model Number: RNSSNC, ELD Identifier: RNS592

According to FMCSA, the electronic logging devices were removed from the approved list because they failed to meet minimum requirements established in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A, which requires “an ELD without a printer be designed so that the display may be reasonably viewed by an authorized safety official without (the official) entering the commercial motor vehicle.”

(H2) Truckers using any of the now-revoked electronic logging devices will have until Nov. 3 to replace the units with a compliant device. Failing to do so by the deadline will result in a “no record-of-duty” status and being placed out of service.

FMCSA said that drivers using any of the three revoked ELDs should “revert to using paper logs or logging software” to record their hours-of-service data. The agency added that prior to the deadline, “safety officials are encouraged not to cite drivers using these revoked ELDs” for either not using a registered device or having no record-of-duty status.

While revoked electronic logging devices can be added back to the approved list if “the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies,” that is typically not the case. The agency said it “strongly encourages motor carriers to take the actions listed above now to avoid compliance issues in the event that the deficiencies are not addressed by the ELD providers.”

With this latest round of revocations, the agency has now removed 19 ELDs from the approved list in 2025.

In January, six devices were removed from the approved list. In May, an additional eight devices had their status changed to revoked, with two more being placed on the revoked list in late July. As of now, none of those devices have been reinstated to the approved list.

There are currently 1,026 devices on FMCSA’s registered ELDs list – all of which are self-certified by the manufacturer as being compliant with federal regulations. The agency does not endorse any of the devices on the registered list.

In addition to allowing self-certifying, FMCSA also allows ELD manufacturers to self-revoke non-compliant devices. There are currently 296 electronic logging devices on the revoked list. Of those, only 55 were added by the agency, with the remaining 241 devices carrying a status of self-revoked. LL