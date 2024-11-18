FMCSA adds 3 ELDs to list of revoked devices

Three electronic logging devices have been removed from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s list of approved devices.

On Monday, Nov. 18, FMCSA announced that Keep Tracking, Rollingtrans ELD – ACCURATE ONE and Rollingtrans ELD Plus – ACCURATE PLUS had been added to its list of revoked devices.

According to the agency, the electronic logging devices were removed from the approved list because they failed to meet minimum requirements established in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A, which requires “an ELD without a printer be designed so that the display may be reasonably viewed by an authorized safety official without (the official) entering the commercial motor vehicle.”

Carriers with trucks equipped with any of the three revoked ELDs will have until Jan. 17, 2025 to replace the units with a compliant device. Failing to do so by the deadline will result in a “no record-of-duty status” and being placed out of service.

Prior to that deadline, carriers using any of the now-revoked electronic logging devices should “revert to using paper logs or logging software” to record their hours-of-service data. The agency added that in the interim, “safety officials are encouraged not to cite drivers using these revoked ELDs” for either not using a registered device or having no record-of-duty status.

Revoked electronic logging devices can be added back to the approved list if “the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies.”

While the option exists for providers to correct any deficiencies, this typically does not occur. FMCSA said it “strongly encourages motor carriers to take the actions listed above now to avoid compliance issues in the event that the deficiencies are not addressed by the ELD providers.”

In total, FMCSA has placed 14 electronic logging devices on the revoked list this year for the same reason. Only one of those ELDs was added back to the approved list.

There are currently 1,018 devices on the Registered ELDs list. All of those are self-certified by the manufacturer as being compliant with federal regulations. While FMCSA does not endorse any of the devices on the registered list, the lack of oversight has created issues for carriers when it comes to maintaining compliance with the mandate.

In November 2022, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association requested the agency establish a comprehensive certification process when it comes to electronic logging devices, saying it has become “abundantly clear” the current self-certification process has been a “major disservice to motor carriers.”

In addition to self-certifying, FMCSA also allows ELD manufacturers to self-revoke non-compliant devices. There are currently 242 ELDs on the revoked list. Of those, only 31 were added by the agency, with the remaining 211 devices carrying a status of “self-revoked.” LL