FMCSA acting administrator appointed

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced on Friday, March 7 that Adrienne Camire has been appointed to lead the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration as acting administrator.

In January, Camire was appointed to serve as FMCSA’s senior advisor. Before that, she was the chief counsel for the Federal Highway Administration during President Donald Trump’s first term. During that time, she oversaw all legal services related to FHWA’s management of the federal aid highway program.

Camire possesses more than 20 years of legal, regulatory and compliance experience within the private and academic sectors.

“I am pleased to welcome Adrienne Camire as acting administrator of FMCSA,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a news release. “Ms. Camire is a dedicated leader who brings executive experience, vision and a strong commitment to safety. I have no doubt FMCSA will continue to make our roads safer and keep America moving under her leadership.”

According to the DOT’s news release, Camire will lead the agency’s efforts to advance highway safety, improve supply chain efficiency and restore commonsense principles to regulatory oversight.

“Thank you to President Trump and Secretary Duffy for their confidence in me to serve in this role,” Camire said. “I am honored to lead FMCSA in its mission to prevent commercial motor vehicle crashes, fatalities and injuries on our nation’s roads. I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to advance our shared safety goals.”

Previous administrators

Before the change in administrations, Vinn White was named FMCSA’s acting leader this past June.

FMCSA has not had a confirmed administrator since Robin Hutcheson stepped down from her post in January 2024.

During Hutcheson’s tenure, the agency worked toward rulemakings to mandate speed limiters and automatic emergency braking systems on heavy-duty vehicles. Considering the current administration’s commitment to a regulatory rollback, neither of those rulemakings appears to have any momentum during this presidential term. LL