FMCSA acting administrator appointed

March 7, 2025

Mark Schremmer

|

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced on Friday, March 7 that Adrienne Camire has been appointed to lead the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration as acting administrator.

In January, Camire was appointed to serve as FMCSA’s senior advisor. Before that, she was the chief counsel for the Federal Highway Administration during President Donald Trump’s first term. During that time, she oversaw all legal services related to FHWA’s management of the federal aid highway program.

Camire possesses more than 20 years of legal, regulatory and compliance experience within the private and academic sectors.

“I am pleased to welcome Adrienne Camire as acting administrator of FMCSA,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a news release. “Ms. Camire is a dedicated leader who brings executive experience, vision and a strong commitment to safety. I have no doubt FMCSA will continue to make our roads safer and keep America moving under her leadership.”

According to the DOT’s news release, Camire will lead the agency’s efforts to advance highway safety, improve supply chain efficiency and restore commonsense principles to regulatory oversight.

“Thank you to President Trump and Secretary Duffy for their confidence in me to serve in this role,” Camire said. “I am honored to lead FMCSA in its mission to prevent commercial motor vehicle crashes, fatalities and injuries on our nation’s roads. I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to advance our shared safety goals.”

Previous administrators

Before the change in administrations, Vinn White was named FMCSA’s acting leader this past June.

FMCSA has not had a confirmed administrator since Robin Hutcheson stepped down from her post in January 2024.

During Hutcheson’s tenure, the agency worked toward rulemakings to mandate speed limiters and automatic emergency braking systems on heavy-duty vehicles. Considering the current administration’s commitment to a regulatory rollback, neither of those rulemakings appears to have any momentum during this presidential term. LL

Related News

Labor

Federal

Chavez-DeRemer poised for confirmation as Secretary of Labor

Former Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer is one step away from being confirmed as the Secretary of Labor.

By Mark Schremmer | March 07

tariffs

Federal

Canadian Trucking Alliance says tariffs will ‘devastate’ Canada’s trucking industry

Canadian trucking group says 25% tariffs will “devastate” the industry. The group is asking the Canadian government to provide relief.

By Ryan Witkowski | March 06

Overtime

Federal

Bill would guarantee overtime pay for employee truckers

Employee truckers often work well beyond the standard 40-hour work week. However, motor carriers are not required to pay overtime.

By Mark Schremmer | March 06

tariffs

Federal

Tariffs will create ‘more loss than gain,’ according to supply chain expert

What possible impacts could Trump’s tariffs have on the trucking industry? One supply chain expert says carriers should prepare for the worst.

By Ryan Witkowski | March 05

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.