FMCSA accepting Truck Leasing Task Force applications

April 6, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is looking for candidates to create a Truck Leasing Task Force aimed at ending predatory practices in the industry.

The task force, which is part of the Biden administration’s Trucking Action Plan, was mandated by the infrastructure legislation that passed last year. FMCSA’s announcement on Wednesday, April 6, marks the first steps to creating the panel, and applications will be accepted through May 6.

Among the goals of the task force will be to evaluate the effects of commercial motor vehicle lease arrangements and to discuss best practices for future agreements.

“The Truck Leasing Task Force represents one of the important actions the administration is taking to improve the trucking industry,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a news release. “America’s truck drivers need and deserve fair leasing agreements, and this work will help ensure that leasing is above board.”

FMCSA acting Administrator Robin Hutcheson encouraged industry advocates, including owner-operators, to apply.

“The task force will be instrumental in expanding our understanding of the financial impacts of truck leasing and will reinforce our commitment to quality of life and safety for professional truck drivers,” she said. “We ask those who are interested in joining to reach out so we can better support CMV drivers together.”

The panel is expected to cover many areas related to truck leasing arrangements, including:

  • Exploring predatory truck leasing arrangements in coordination with DOL and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
  • Evaluating common truck lease agreements and their terms, identifying and reviewing those that are potentially inequitable in the motor carrier industry.
  • Reviewing agreements available to drayage drivers at ports.
  • Studying the impact of truck leasing agreements on the net compensation of commercial motor vehicle drivers.
  • Examining truck leasing arrangements and financing arrangements among motor carriers, entry-level drivers, driver training providers, and others involved in the industry.
  • Assessing resources that assist commercial vehicle drivers in reviewing the financial impacts of leasing agreements.

The task force will include up to 10 members representing labor organizations, motor carriers, consumer protection groups, legal professionals, owner-operators, and other relevant businesses. Recommendations from the task force will be submitted to FMCSA and the Department of Labor.

The Truck Leasing Task Force’s charter runs through Feb. 11, 2024. FMCSA encourages diverse, nontraditional representatives, especially women and people of color, to apply to serve on the task force. To apply, please visit FMCSA.dot.gov/tltf. The application period is open through Friday, May 6. LL

