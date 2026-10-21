Flying ice puts truckers in the crosshairs of new laws

A sheet of ice flying off a moving vehicle can turn an average day into a nightmare. It can smash a windshield, trigger a crash and leave families facing life-changing injuries.

Now, more states are putting drivers on notice: Clear the snow and ice before you hit the road or risk a ticket.

Snow and ice laws are spreading

A growing number of states require drivers to remove snow and ice before driving.

Those states include Alabama, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

Other states take a different route. They may use unsafe driving or load securement laws to ticket drivers who leave dangerous snow or ice on their vehicles.

Delaware cracks down on flying ice

Delaware has joined the fight with a new law that lets police stop drivers who fail to clear snow and ice before hitting the road.

Gov. Matt Meyer signed the new law, giving officers the power to pull over drivers whose snow- or ice-covered vehicles pose a danger.

Fines range from $25 to $75. If flying snow or ice causes a crash or injuries, the penalties can jump to $1,000 for motorists. Truck drivers could face fines as high as $1,500.

There are limits. Drivers can receive only one citation every 24 hours. Snow or ice that builds up again during a trip also does not count.

Supporters say the danger is too serious to ignore.

Truckers know flying ice can be deadly, no matter what kind of vehicle it comes from. But clearing a tractor-trailer is a much bigger job than brushing snow off a car.

Drivers say the problem is access. There simply aren’t enough truck washes, drive-through scrapers or other facilities to handle the thousands of trucks traveling through Delaware each day.

The new law is already in effect.

Maryland puts drivers on notice

Maryland has also tightened its rules. As of Oct. 1, drivers must clear snow and ice before heading down the highway.

The new law requires drivers to make a serious effort to clear the hood, roof, trunk and windshield. For large trucks, that includes the top of the trailer.

Drivers must make “reasonable efforts” to remove snow and ice from all exposed surfaces.

The fines start at $25 for passenger vehicles and $75 for large trucks.

But police cannot pull someone over solely for violating the snow removal law. If officers stop a driver for another reason, they can still write a ticket for leaving snow or ice on the vehicle.

The stakes rise when flying snow or ice causes a crash, injury or death. Motorists could face a $200 fine. Truck drivers could be fined up to $1,500.

The law also recognizes a real-world problem: Clearing snow and ice can sometimes create another safety risk. Drivers will not be ticketed if removal would violate workplace safety rules or put them in danger.

Tough laws need safe places to clear ice

For truckers, the danger is clear. A slab of ice can turn a highway into a crash scene in seconds. But writing tickets won’t solve the problem if drivers have nowhere safe to clear their trailers.

States can raise fines all they want. They still need to make safe snow and ice removal possible. That means more truck-accessible scrapers, removal stations and places where drivers can clear their rigs without risking a fall.

The bottom line: Drivers must keep flying ice off the road. States must give them a safe, realistic way to do it. Otherwise, the rules may punish truckers for a problem they cannot easily solve. LL

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