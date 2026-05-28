Flying ice crackdown: states target snow-covered vehicles

Winter may be months away, but states are preparing to crack down on one icy highway danger that can smash windshields and trigger crashes – snow and ice flying off moving vehicles.

More lawmakers are pushing drivers to clean off their vehicles before getting on the road.

Alabama, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin already have laws covering the issue.

Other states don’t spell it out. Instead, police use unsafe driving laws or cargo securement rules to hand out citations.

Maryland

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed a new law on Tuesday, May 26. The new law requires drivers to clear snow and ice before hitting the highway.

State lawmakers unanimously backed the bill requiring drivers and truckers to make a serious effort to clear snow and ice from the hood, trunk, windshield, and roof. For large trucks, that also includes the top of the trailer.

The law requires “reasonable efforts” to remove snow and ice from all exposed surfaces.

Fines start at $25 for passenger vehicles and $75 for large trucks.

Police cannot stop drivers only for violating the snow-clearing rule. But if a driver is pulled over for another reason, officers can still issue a ticket.

If snow or ice flies off a vehicle and causes a crash involving damage, injury, or death, fines climb sharply. Motorists would face $200 fines. Truckers would face $1,500 fines.

The law includes exceptions. Drivers cannot be ticketed if removing the snow or ice would break workplace safety rules or put them in danger.

AAA and the Maryland Motor Truck Association both support the new rule.

AAA spokesperson Ragina Ali told lawmakers about recent incidents where snow and ice flew off vehicles and injured others.

She said the goal is simple: get drivers to take responsibility and clear off dangerous buildup before driving.

Louis Campion of the trucking group said the danger is serious for every vehicle. He said it is especially difficult for truckers to handle.

He told lawmakers that clearing snow and ice from large trucks comes with major challenges.

“Maryland has thousands of trucks and trailers registered in the state, not counting the thousands of vehicles that deliver or pass through from out of state,” Campion said. “There will never be enough drive-through scrapers, truck washes, etc. to accommodate the number of commercial vehicles on the road.”

He added that the law should make all drivers think twice before hitting the road covered in snow and ice.

The new rules take effect Oct. 1.

Delaware

Next door in Delaware, lawmakers are still pushing for tougher enforcement.

The House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee voted last week to approve a bill that would allow police to pull over drivers for failing to clear snow and ice.

Fines would range from $25 to $75. If falling ice causes crashes or injuries, penalties could jump to $1,000. Truck drivers could face fines of up to $1,500 fines.

Drivers could only get one ticket every 24 hours. New buildup during a trip wouldn’t count.

Sen. Bryan Townsend, D-Newark, said drivers need to stop treating the issue lightly.

SB233 is waiting for a House floor vote. If lawmakers approve it, the bill would head to the governor. The Senate passed the measure unanimously earlier this month. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.