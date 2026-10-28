Flurry of rules from FMCSA headed your way?

For the past several months, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has been pretty quiet on the regulatory front.

But don’t expect that lack of activity to last much longer.

Back in March, FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs said the agency planned to be aggressive from a rulemaking standpoint in 2026.

“We have around nine rules that I think we will try to push out this year,” Barrs said at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Keep America Moving Summit. “I know that’s probably pretty aggressive, but that’s our charge, and that’s what we’re going to do, because at the end of the day, this is about safety and making sure that we have the right carriers and the right drivers hauling our freight across the country.”

Over the summer, FMCSA issued a final rule to ease reporting requirements, as well as a proposal to strengthen enforcement of English-language proficiency. These actions didn’t exactly signal the flurry of regulatory activity that Barrs was suggesting.

However, that could change in the coming months.

FreightWaves reported on Monday, Oct. 26, that FMCSA’s Jesse Elison told audience members at the Future of Freight Festival that the agency would soon deliver on several rules.

A quick look at FMCSA’s regulatory agenda shows that multiple rulemakings are on the horizon.

Broker transparency

This one has been a long time coming.

You probably recall that truck drivers went to Washington, D.C., in May 2020 to protest the lack of broker transparency in the trucking industry.

Regulation 371.3 requires brokers to keep records of each transaction. Even more, each party to an individual transaction has the right to review the record.

But brokers often get around the regulation by requiring waivers or by telling truckers that they need to come to a physical office to see the records.

Following the protest and a petition from the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, FMCSA took steps to strengthen the regulations, but nothing has ever reached the finish line.

In August, FMCSA sent a supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking regarding “Transparency in Broker Transactions” to the White House Office of Management and Budget for review.

It has now been more than two months since FMCSA submitted the proposal. When the White House signs off, the proposal will be published in the Federal Register and a public comment period will begin.

Until that happens, we won’t know exactly how the agency plans to address this longtime complaint from truckers.

Signs suggest that the proposal should be released soon as FMCSA’s regulatory agenda marked July as the target date. Additionally, the proposal is categorized as economically “nonsignificant,” which often makes the OMB review process unnecessary.

Other rulemakings

When the latest regulatory agenda was released over the summer, it revealed that FMCSA planned to act on several rulemakings in 2026. Below is a rundown of some of the rulemakings on the agenda, the current stage of the process and the target date for release. More information about each rulemaking can be found by clicking on the links below.