Florida truck parking survey seeks participants

February 10, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Academics in Florida have launched a truck parking survey and need driver participants.

The study, conducted by the Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering at the University of Florida and the College of Engineering and Computer Science at Florida Atlantic University, attempts to identify potential opportunities and challenges associated with identifying a set of potential emergency parking locations throughout Florida to ensure the safety of drivers and their trucks for severe weather events.

The survey will take about 10 minutes to complete. To take the survey, click here.

Participation in the survey will help researchers identify and prioritize potential emergency truck parking locations to ensure the safety of drivers and their trucks during severe weather events.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the survey does not include any questions about your personal or institutional identity. The collected data will be summarized for reporting purposes.

Questions can be directed to Dr. Elif Akcali at akcali@ufl.edu or by phone at 352-294-7726. LL

