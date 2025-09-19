Florida resident busted for commercial vehicle theft operation

Commercial trucks were stolen, vehicle identification numbers were altered and title documentation was falsified in multiple South Florida counties.

According to the Florida Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement, Leonel Diaz Pairol, 54, was associated with multiple fraudulent truck rebuilds, including a Freightliner with an estimated value of $140,000.

Title applications, repair records and altered VINs were systematically used to conceal stolen vehicles, Florida law enforcement officials said.

🚨ARREST MADE🚨 Today, Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced the arrest of Leonel Diaz Pairol for his role in a multi-county criminal enterprise involving stolen commercial vehicles, fraudulent VINs, and falsified title documents. Learn more: https://t.co/UVTlqbniSV pic.twitter.com/h4iAcSW3Yu — Florida Dept. of Agriculture & Consumer Services (@FDACS) September 15, 2025

“The theft of commercial trucks and trailers is not a victimless crime – it drives up the cost of goods and services for every Floridian,” Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson said. “Thanks to the diligent work of our Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement, a major player in a sophisticated vehicle theft and fraud operation has been taken off the streets. We will continue to aggressively investigate and disrupt criminal enterprises that target Florida’s businesses, consumers and supply chains.”

This scheme dates back to 2023, when the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement received information about a criminal enterprise involving the trafficking of stolen property.

Special agents identified a trailer with a counterfeit VIN and fraudulent paperwork. During a traffic stop, the trailer was linked to EZH Transport Inc., owned by Diaz Pairol. Further investigation revealed three other semitrucks were previously seized from Diaz Pairol and EZH Transport by the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement.

Diaz Pairol was arrested on Sept. 8 and is being charged with three counts of title fraud/false statements, three counts of possession of altered VIN, three counts of obtaining title with fraudulent documents and one count of dealing in stolen property.

All charges are felony offenses. LL

Read more Land Line coverage of Florida news.