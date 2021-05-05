Florida legislature partially repeals M-CORES toll projects

May 5, 2021

Tyson Fisher

|

By a nearly unanimous decision, the Florida legislature partially repealed M-CORES, a controversial project that would have installed toll roads on three corridors in the Sunshine State.

On April 27, the Florida House passed SB100 with a 115-0 vote. The bill repeals parts of Florida Statute 338.2278, which enacts the Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance program, more commonly known as M-CORES. In March, the Senate passed the bill 39-1, with Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, being the lone vote against. The bill now sits on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk awaiting his signature.

However, the bill does not completely eliminate the three corridor projects. M-CORES established toll roads on the following corridors:

  • Suncoast Connector, extending from Citrus County to Jefferson County.
  • Northern Turnpike Connector, extending from the northern terminus of the Florida Turnpike northwest to the Suncoast Parkway.
  • Southwest-Central Florida Connector, extending from Collier County to Polk County.

The Suncoast connector extends the Florida Turnpike, and the Northern Turnpike connector extends the Suncoast Parkway toll road. The Southwest-Central connecter calls for building a new toll road. SB100 gets rid of the Southwest-Central connector. However, the legislature found that the extension of the Florida Turnpike from its northerly terminus “to a logical and appropriate terminus” as determined by the Florida Department of Transportation is in the “strategic interest of the state.”

Therefore, the remaining two connectors will continue to move forward. The Suncoast Connector has been modified. That road will use U.S. 19 and connect to Interstate 10 in Madison County rather than Jefferson County.

Additionally, the $35 million set aside for M-CORES has been reallocated. Specifically, that money will be used for specific purposes and recurring for 30 years.

Some opponents of M-CORES consider the partial repeal a win while others believe it is not enough.

In a tweet, Florida Conservation Voters, a group protecting the waters and conservation lands, thanked its supporters:

Conversely, No Roads to Ruin, a group organized specifically to stop M-CORES, said the bill moves the state in the wrong direction.

“The No Roads to Ruin Steering Committee did not support SB100 because the bill did not stop all of the roads at the heart of M-CORES,” the group said in a statement. “SB100 moves our state in the wrong direction and leaves North Florida’s rural communities and natural resources at risk. Florida needs a 21st century transportation policy that takes us away from new roads through environmentally sensitive areas and towards sustainable transportation alternatives. As such, with two of three toll road threats remaining, we cannot proclaim that its passage and expected signing by the governor as a triumph.”

The gutting of the program comes after two years of fierce opposition from affected residents, environmental groups and some local officials.

The project was part of SB7068, which was signed into law in May 2019. Gaining broad support at the time, all but one senator voted for the bill, including Cruz. Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Miami, voted against the bill. Initially, the bill failed in the House with a 44-70 vote. After some amendments, the House eventually moved it to the governor’s desk with a 76-36 vote.

SB7068 instructs the Florida Department of Transportation to have a task force for each corridor submit a report to the governor. In November, the task forces submitted their final M-CORES report to DeSantis. All three reports found that there was no specific need for the toll roads sending a major blow to supporters. LL

 

TravelCenters
Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

Commercial Driver’s License Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse went into effect on Jan. 6

Florida

Clearing up the Clearinghouse

The Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse continues to generate confusion among truckers. So what do you need to know? We’ll explain the facts.

By Mark Reddig | May 03

U.S. Labor Department will withdraw worker classification rule

News

U.S. Labor Department will withdraw worker classification rule

The Department of Labor will withdraw a Trump-era rule that would have tackled worker classification via an economic reality test.

By Greg Grisolano | May 05

California Trucking Association to request rehearing over AB5

News

California Trucking Association to request rehearing over AB5

The California Trucking Association will seek a rehearing en banc in its case regarding a state worker classification law.

By Mark Schremmer | May 05

OOIDA seeks allies in insurance fight

News

OOIDA-led coalition seeks allies in battle against trucking insurance hike

An OOIDA-led coalition of 60-plus groups remains proactive in fighting efforts to raise motor carriers’ minimum insurance requirement

By Mark Schremmer | May 05