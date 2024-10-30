Florida hurricane waivers still in effect

October 30, 2024

Land Line Staff

Emergency waivers remain in place in Florida, including one allowing commercial motor vehicles transporting agricultural products to operate in excess of weight and size restrictions.

The order in effect through Monday, Nov. 4 says those restrictions are in place for divisible loads of emergency equipment, services, supplies, agricultural food commodities and citrus.

For drivers assisting with disaster relief efforts, Florida 511 offers truck parking information statewide from its website.

Florida officials identified the following list of food and commodities as a guide for what is covered by this declaration:

  • Animal feed and feed ingredients
  • Animal supplements
  • Apiculture hive bodies
  • Avocados
  • Cattle
  • Celery
  • Citrus
  • Cotton
  • Cucumbers
  • Corn
  • Eggs and egg products
  • Equines
  • Fuel
  • Fertilizer and agrichemicals
  • Milk and milk products
  • Nursery crops
  • Peanuts
  • Peppers
  • Silviculture and forestry products
  • Sod/turfgrass
  • Squash
  • Tobacco
  • Tomatoes
  • Watermelons

In addition, certain tolls remain suspended under an order that is effective through Dec. 4.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regional emergency for Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee was extended on Thursday, Oct. 24. That proclamation provides regulatory relief from 49 CFR Parts 390-399 for commercial motor vehicles providing direct assistance to the affected area.

Utility services are also eligible for this relief.

Regulatory relief outlined within the FMCSA declaration applies regardless of the origin of the trip if the carrier or driver is providing direct assistance to the affected states.

FMCSA has activated its Routing Assistance Hotline. Additional truck driver resources are also available on the FMCSA website. LL

