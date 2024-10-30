Florida hurricane waivers still in effect

Emergency waivers remain in place in Florida, including one allowing commercial motor vehicles transporting agricultural products to operate in excess of weight and size restrictions.

The order in effect through Monday, Nov. 4 says those restrictions are in place for divisible loads of emergency equipment, services, supplies, agricultural food commodities and citrus.

For drivers assisting with disaster relief efforts, Florida 511 offers truck parking information statewide from its website.

Unsure where to park your commercial truck while traveling through Florida? Let #FL511 assist you! Check https://t.co/Hh5OYd05jS for information on available parking spaces in designated rest stops on major Florida highways and interstates. pic.twitter.com/GXk6pX6yO5 — Florida 511 Statewide (@fl511_state) October 30, 2024

Florida officials identified the following list of food and commodities as a guide for what is covered by this declaration:

Animal feed and feed ingredients

Animal supplements

Apiculture hive bodies

Avocados

Cattle

Celery

Citrus

Cotton

Cucumbers

Corn

Eggs and egg products

Equines

Fuel

Fertilizer and agrichemicals

Milk and milk products

Nursery crops

Peanuts

Peppers

Silviculture and forestry products

Sod/turfgrass

Squash

Tobacco

Tomatoes

Watermelons

In addition, certain tolls remain suspended under an order that is effective through Dec. 4.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regional emergency for Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee was extended on Thursday, Oct. 24. That proclamation provides regulatory relief from 49 CFR Parts 390-399 for commercial motor vehicles providing direct assistance to the affected area.

Utility services are also eligible for this relief.

Regulatory relief outlined within the FMCSA declaration applies regardless of the origin of the trip if the carrier or driver is providing direct assistance to the affected states.

FMCSA has activated its Routing Assistance Hotline. Additional truck driver resources are also available on the FMCSA website. LL

Do you need help finding truck parking in hurricane affected areas? Check out a new resource available on our website at https://t.co/gKecB7DBaF. — FMCSA (@FMCSA) October 10, 2024

More Land Line news from Florida.