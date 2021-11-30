Florida governor proposes $1 billion in gas tax relief

November 30, 2021

Keith Goble

|

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on state lawmakers to provide motorists with some relief at the fuel pump via a gas tax holiday.

The state now collects 18.5 cents per gallon on gas and diesel purchases. The tax rate is adjusted annually based on the National Consumer Price Index.

Another 8 cents is collected via the State Comprehensive Enhanced Transportation System tax rate.

In total, the gas and diesel rates are 26.5 cents.

The Florida Department of Revenue has announced that an increase of 0.58 cents is set for the first of the year.

 

Possible gas tax relief

Five weeks before the expected rate increases, DeSantis has announced his pursuit of a six-month gas tax holiday.

He says the relief is necessary to help offset rising fuel prices.

“Gas prices have been rising due to inflationary pressures from bad federal policies, so we here in Florida need to step up and provide relief to our citizens,” DeSantis said in a news release.

The tax holiday is touted to provide more than $1 billion in gas tax relief. He says it would save the average Florida family up to $200.

DeSantis did not set a date for when he’d like the relief to begin, but said he would work with state lawmakers on specifics. Lowering the diesel tax has not been included in the proposal.

The issue can be considered during the 2022 regular session.

H3: City of Jacksonville council member proposes similar relief plan
A proposal in the state of Florida’s largest city would also provide gas tax relief.

Jacksonville City Council member Leanna Cumber has filed emergency legislation to repeal a planned gas tax increase that is touted to raise $1 billion over 30 years.

Approved earlier this year, the city is poised to double the 6-cent local gas tax to 12 cents on Jan. 1, 2022.

In May, Cumber was among a handful of council members to vote against the tax rate increase.

A reversal on the tax increase would require a supermajority vote of the city’s 14 council members. If approved, the tax relief would not take effect until 2023. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Florida.

TA Bridgestone

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related News

The Parking Zone by Tyson Fischer

News

The Parking Zone – November 2021

In addition to a lot of neutral truck parking news, Love’s Travel Stop showed up big with four new locations with hundreds of new spaces.

By Tyson Fisher | November 30

FHWA seeks input on electric vehicle charging infrastructure

News

FHWA seeks input on electric vehicle charging infrastructure

The Federal Highway Administration wants public feedback on how to deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure programs in an equitable manner.

By Mark Schremmer | November 30

FTC launches inquiry into supply chain problems

News

FTC launches inquiry into supply chain problems

The Federal Trade Commission is now taking its turn at looking into the nation’s supply chain disruptions.

By Mark Schremmer | November 30

Live From Exit 24

News

What to do if you’re involved in a crash

“Live From Exit 24” will provide critical information on how truck drivers can protect themselves after a crash. Call 317-67-OOIDA to join.

By Land Line Staff | November 30