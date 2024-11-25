Florida extends hurricane emergency, South Carolina DOT to replace 10 bridges

November 25, 2024

SJ Munoz

An emergency declaration in Florida, initially issued in October due to Hurricane Milton, has again been extended and will remain in effect through Dec. 1.

The extension suspended registration requirements for commercial motor vehicles entering Florida to assist with relief efforts. Those transporting FEMA mobile homes or office-style mobile homes are also eligible for this relief.

International Fuel Tax Agreement, International Registration Plan and Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles administrative fees are waived under this emergency.

This exemption applies to intrastate and interstate commerce. Drivers are not required to carry a copy of the waiver.

An FMCSA regional emergency also remains in effect for Florida through Dec. 2. That order is effect through Dec. 11 in Georgia and Dec. 26 for North Carolina and Tennessee.

New bridges in South Carolina

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said 10 bridges damaged by Hurricane Debby and Hurricane Helene will need to be replaced.

These structures were damaged beyond repair and remain closed with detours in place, SCDOT said.

Real-time traffic information is available on this Land Line resources page.

Three separate emergency bridge projects will be utilized to replace the structures below:

Greenville County

State Highway 115 (Dill Road) over Middle Tyger River

State Highway 147 (West Washington Street) over Reedy River

State Highway 80 (South Hudson Street) over Reedy River

Park access road over Middle Saluda River in Jones Gap State Park

Greenwood County

State Highway 230 (Townsend Road) over Townsend Creek

State Highway 166 (Tillman Territory Road) over tributary of Henleys Creek

Jasper County

U.S. Highway 278 (Grays Highway) over Beaverdam Creek

Oconee County

U.S. Highway 76 over Chauga River

Spartanburg County

State Highway 52 (New Cut Road) over Motlow Creek

York County

State Highway 59 (North Burris Road) over Little Turkey Creek

Detailed information about the emergency bridge projects is on the South Carolina DOT website. LL

More Land Line news is available.

