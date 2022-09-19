Florida expands CDL training programs at state colleges

In an effort to increase the number of trained drivers in the state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced an expansion in funding for commercial driver’s license training programs at state universities.

On Sept. 15, DeSantis announced $8.2 million in funding for the expansion of the CDL training programs at five state universities. The goal is to expand the overall capacity of the CDL programs by at least 1,200 students per year.

The state colleges receiving funding include:

State College of Florida

Broward College

Daytona State College

Northwest Florida State College

Valencia College

With the expansion, the state estimates that around 3,500 per year will be able to be trained at state institutions. DeSantis said that prior to 2019 the CDL training capacity at state institutions was less than 1,000 students per year.

“In Florida, over the past three years we have made significant investments into workforce education, with an emphasis on trucking and the entire transportation industry … These investments are driving the growth of our rural communities and state as a whole,” DeSantis said in a statement.

The bulk of the funding for the expansion comes from the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund. The money will go towards starting new programs at some universities while purchasing upgrades and new equipment for existing programs. The state also intends to fund tuition costs for up to 142 students at the Broward College campus.

“We already know that a traditional university path is not for every student, and thanks to the leadership of Gov. DeSantis, students now have a variety of options to get on the road in a new career,” Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. said in a statement. “With the governor’s continued support, our state colleges are perfectly positioned to meet industry demand and advance Florida’s economic independence and prosperity.”

To further assist prospective drivers, the Florida Department of Education will award $500,000 to fund tuition costs at three of the schools. State Education Secretary Dane Eagle said the funds support the growth of an important industry.

“The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is proud to support Gov. DeSantis in his ongoing commitment to investing in workforce development and training initiatives in high-demand industries,” Eagle said in a statement. “Nearly everything we depend on in daily life is made possible through the trucking industry, and these strategic investments will positively impact hardworking Floridians, the trucking industry, and the state’s economy, while also ensuring that Florida is No. 1 in workforce development by 2030.”

Funding for the expansion of CDL training programs isn’t the only measure DeSantis is taking to develop the industry workforce. The governor also announced nearly $12 million in funding to start or expand registered apprenticeship programs at colleges, state universities, and private training entities. Those funds are part of the Florida Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant, which aims to, “support workforce education in high-demand fields.” LL