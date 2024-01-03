Florida exemption request met with mix of support, opposition

A Florida agency’s request for an exemption from a portion of the CDL skills test regulations has been met with a mixed response.

In December, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration published an exemption request from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles regarding the test order.

The regulations require that the three-part CDL skills test be administered and successfully completed in the following order: pre-trip inspection, basic vehicle control skills and on-road skills.

The Florida agency wants FMCSA to grant the tester the ability to continue testing an applicant who fails the pre-trip inspection or basic vehicle controls segments of the CDL test and to allow the applicant to come back at a later date to retake the failed segments.

The public was given a 30-day comment period, which runs through Thursday, Jan. 4.

So far, about two dozen comments have been filed to the regulations.gov website with a mix of support and opposition.

The National Tank Truck Carriers told FMCSA that it should grant the Florida agency’s request.

“By allowing applicants to only retest failed portions, there will be an increase in the efficiency of the CDL credentialing process,” the tanker group wrote. “Therefore, testers will have to devote less time and resources to areas in which drivers have already demonstrated their competency. The exemption request put forward by FLHSMV does not compromise roadway safety. Given the well-documented commercial driver shortage, it is imperative that we reduce barriers to individuals attaining the proper credentials for operating commercial vehicles.”

However, using claims of a driver shortage to justify the exemption will be scrutinized.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has long refuted the American Trucking Associations’ claims of a driver shortage. In recent years, more evidence has been presented to support OOIDA’s stance. At a recent safety summit with FMCSA officials present, University of Minnesota Morris Professor Steven V. Burks spoke about a study that indicates there is not a shortage of truck drivers.

“We review the evidence for a shortage and find it unconvincing,” the study states. “We also review empirical evidence that long‐distance truckload has had persistently high turnover since the mid‐1980s.”

Several commenters raised safety concerns regarding the Florida agency’s exemption request.

“So Florida is saying that it’s OK not to know how to properly check and maintain your vehicle first before seeing if you can drive and back,” Sean Haywood wrote.

Truck driver Gary Adler said that FMCSA should be focused on improving the quality of new CDL holders, not the other way around.

“As a truck driver owner-operator for 50 years, my concern is that new drivers are already being put into service before they are ready,” Adler wrote. “If they cannot pass the pre-trip instruction part of the course, how will they be able to operate a Class 8 vehicle safely? The first step to safely operating this equipment is knowing it is ready for the road … Let’s stick to the basics and not cut corners.”

To comment, click here or go to the regulations.gov website and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2023-0236 by the end of the day Thursday, Jan. 4. LL