Florida DOT seeks feedback on Interstate 75 project

February 17, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

The Florida Department of Transportation is in the planning-and-feasibility stage of the Interstate 75 North Corridor project.

The I-75 North Corridor portion is part of the larger Southwest Connect FDOT District One program, which also includes an I-75 Central Corridor and Interstate 4 Corridor.

Proposed enhancements within the I-75 North Corridor include improved accessibility, mobility and safety, according to the FDOT project website.

Widening, managed lanes, modifying interchanges and evaluating requests for new interchanges may also be utilized.

FDOT says the goals of the project are to “preserve the operational integrity and regional functionality of I-75 by complementing similar corridor improvements to both the north and south, and enhance emergency evacuation and response times.”

Public feedback

As part of the public outreach, a virtual meeting room will be available starting Feb.20 and remain open through March 6. On Feb, 21 at 6 p.m. Eastern, a live Q&A is scheduled online. Lastly, an in-person open house is scheduled for Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. Eastern at the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee.

FDOT says it will work with local communities and public officials to understand corridor needs based on this public input. Effective communication and engagement will be conducted throughout the study, according to the project website.

The I-75 North Corridor is the 40 miles from state Road 777 in Sarasota County to Moccasin Wallow Road in Manatee County. The urban areas of Sarasota and Bradenton as well as the Manatee River are within this stretch of I-75.

More information and details about the project can be found here. LL

