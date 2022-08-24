Florida DOT announces lane closure notification system

August 24, 2022

SJ Munoz

The Florida Department of Transportation has partnered with the Florida Transportation Builders Association and One.network on a one-year statewide technology pilot program.

Known as the lane closure notification system, it will alert drivers of active work zones or lane closures through GPS apps and services. It is the first such system in North America, said a FDOT news release.

“Safety is critical to the mission of FDOT,” Jared W. Perdue, Florida Department of Transportation secretary, said in the news release. “This innovative, real-time lane closure notification system is the first of its kind in North America and will be essential for improving construction worker and motorist safety in work zones across Florida.”

All planned construction sites across 12,000 miles of FDOT’s seven regional districts and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise will be covered by the program. A statewide rollout to more than 500 projects is planned in coming months and to be published to Google Maps, Waze, TomTom and Apple Maps.

How it works

Work zone supervisors will use One.network’s Live Link smartphone app to geometrically map out lane closures and deliver real-time alerts to GPS companies that will update drivers.

The notifications will be received in the same manner motorists receive other alerts, such as incidents or traffic congestion. Accurate beginning and end points of lane closures, temporary work zone speed limit changes and construction worker presence will be among the alerts provided.

“We appreciate the opportunity to be the first in the nation to utilize this state-of-the-art technology and look forward to further collaboration with our construction, maintenance, and technology partners to advance FDOT’s safety goals,” Perdue said.

Purpose of the program

Improving the safety of workers by alerting drivers about work zone or lane closures and helping motorists navigate work zones safely, timely and efficiently is the main goal of the lane closure notification system.

The FDOT news release said anticipated benefits include reduction in work zone crashes, fatalities and serious injuries, improved worker safety, more construction lane closures identified and tracked in real time, and improved travel time reliability, as well as reduced congestion. LL

