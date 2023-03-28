Florida bill would have ‘disastrous’ impact on truck insurance

March 28, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

A Florida lawmaker has proposed legislation that would decrease competition in the truck insurance market, potentially leading to exponentially higher premiums.

SB516, proposed by Sen. Nick DiCeglie, a Republican representing Florida’s 18th Senate District, inadvertently would remove risk retention groups from the insurance market.

For small motor carriers, a common truck insurance option is joining a risk retention group. These companies provide insurance coverage for nonprofits, hospitals, physicians and other medical professions, colleges and universities, nursing homes, contractors and homebuilders, in addition to small-business trucking companies.

“Florida is already one of the most expensive states for truckers to obtain truck insurance, and competition from risk retention groups keep rates from skyrocketing even higher,” OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh said. “Removing risk retention groups from that market would have a disastrous impact on all small-business truckers in Florida, whether or not they insure through a risk retention group.”

The National Risk Retention Association, which is the only organization representing risk retention groups in the United States, is also staunch in its opposition to SB516.

“SB516 will have a serious negative effect on virtually all of the risk retention groups currently writing commercial auto coverage in Florida and their Florida policyholders,” Joe Deems, executive director of the National Risk Retention Association, said. “This legislation will most certainly have a direct and damaging impact for the Florida commercial auto insurance market as a whole.”

Deems said the legislation was introduced under “factual and legal misunderstanding” of how risk retention groups operate.

“Liability policies issued by risk retention groups registered in the state of Florida have for years been able to satisfy the state’s financial responsibility for commercial auto,” he said. “Nothing is broken, and nothing needs fixing.”

There are 25 risk retention groups licensed to sell truck insurance in Florida, insuring thousands of trucks.

The Senate Banking and Insurance Committee recently passed SB516. It is now pending before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice.

A companion House bill, H57, was also passed by the House Insurance and Banking Subcommittee and is now before the full House Commerce Committee. LL

More Florida news is available.

Related News

truck-only tax

Florida

Bill would test truck-only tax in Texas

Texas state lawmakers are considering a pilot program to test a truck-only tax similar to the much-maligned highway use tax in Connecticut.

By Mark Reddig | March 27

US Capitol Building. Photo by Andrew Van Huss

Federal

Infrastructure law implementation scrutinized at House hearing

The House Highways and Transit subcommittee analyzed the progress of the 2021 infrastructure law during a hearing on Tuesday, March 28.

By Mark Schremmer | March 28

US Capitol Building, Washington DC Photo by Vlad g

Federal

Infrastructure progress focus of House hearing

The House Highways and Transit subcommittee will meet to discuss implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

By Mark Schremmer | March 27

Another ELD pulled from approved list

Federal

Another ELD pulled from approved list

FMCSA has added an ELD to the revoked devices list. Find out what steps you need to take to make sure you are in compliance.

By Land Line Staff | March 27