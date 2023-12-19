Florida bill to revise left lane law advances

One Florida bill to revise left lane rules for all highway users in the state is picking up steam.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the National Motorists Association favor efforts to address left lane use. The groups argue that blocking the left lane, whether intentional or not, results in reduced road safety and efficiency.

Current Florida left lane rule

Florida statute already covers left lane use. State law prohibits travelers from driving in the furthermost left-hand line “if the driver knows, or reasonably should know,” that he or she is being overtaken in that lane from a driver traveling at a higher rate of speed.

The rule applies to all travelers, even if they are traveling the posted speed limit when the overtaking vehicle attempts to pass.

Violators face a minimum $60 fine. Additional fees and surcharges, however, increase the total penalty up to $158. Florida licensed drivers also face up to three points being added to their license.

Truck lane use

Large trucks are prohibited from traveling in the far left or inside travel lane along rural stretches of interstate with at least three lanes in one direction. The rule does not apply to tour buses and recreational vehicles.

Truck lane restrictions are in place along certain sections of Interstates 4, 75 and 95, as well as the Florida Turnpike.

Violators face a minimum $121 fine.

The Florida Department of Transportation has said truck lane restrictions enhance safety by “reducing weaving maneuvers during passing to prevent truck conflicts and crashes with vehicles.”

OOIDA’s counterargument is that truck drivers are first-hand observers of the negative consequences of misguided traffic laws. The Association believes that although these consequences may be unintended, restricting trucks from certain lanes poses serious challenges for truckers and jeopardizes the safety of the traveling public.

Left lane rule revision

Florida’s House Transportation and Modal Subcommittee has voted unanimously to advance a bill that would restrict all travelers from hanging out in the left lane.

The bill, HB317, would forbid any vehicle from continuous operation in the far left-hand lane of roadways with a posted speed of at least 65 mph. Exceptions would include overtaking and passing another vehicle or preparing to turn left.

Sponsored by Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, the bill includes a provision that clarifies if the far-left lane is a high-occupancy vehicle lane, the lane immediately to the right of such lane or a left-turn lane would be the furthermost left-hand lane.

Emergency vehicles and vehicles engaged in highway maintenance or construction would be exempted from the lane restriction.

“This bill provides for a more safe and efficient flow of traffic and gives law enforcement clear standards about use of the left lane,” Persons-Mulicka testified.

She added that improper use of the left lane creates “a dangerous situation when drivers unnecessarily camp out in the left lane. It leads to blocking traffic flow, less predictability, more encounters, more passing maneuvers and more opportunities for accidents.”

Her bill awaits further consideration during the regular session that begins Jan. 9. The Senate version, SB258, will start in the Senate Transportation Committee.

A nearly identical pursuit was offered during the 2023 session.

The Senate version advanced from one committee but did not get to the Senate floor for consideration. The House version was amended into a larger bill that did not advance from the chamber.

The Florida Department of Highway and Safety Motor Vehicles encourages drivers to travel in the right lane. But the agency has expressed concern the left lane revision could cause confusion for drivers regarding the state’s move-over law. The existing rule requires drivers to move over or slow down upon approach of first responders and towing vehicles parked along the roadside.

The rule has since been amended to extend protection to any disabled vehicle that is stopped and is displaying hazard lights, emergency flares or emergency signage. Enforcement of the rule change begins Jan. 1. LL

More Land Line coverage of Florida news is available.