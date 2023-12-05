Florida agency seeks CDL skills test exemption

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles seeks an exemption from a federal regulation that requires the CDL skills test to be completed in a specific order.

Florida’s exemption request to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration was published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Currently, the three-part CDL skills test must be administered and successfully completed in the following order: pre-trip inspection, basic vehicle control skills and on-road skills.

The Florida agency wants FMCSA to grant the tester the discretion to continue testing an applicant who fails the pre-trip inspection or basic vehicle controls segments of the CDL test and to allow the applicant to come back at a later date to retake the failed segments.

“The applicant cites that the most failed segment of the test is the pre-trip inspection, and if the exemption is granted, the tester could continue to test basic vehicle control skills and on-road skills in this instance,” FMCSA wrote in the notice. “If the CDL applicant passed these other portions of the test, they could return at a later date and retake just the pre-trip inspection portion of the test.”

The exemption would increase efficiency and not compromise safety, the Florida agency wrote.

FMCSA is giving the public 30 days to comment on the exemption request. To comment, click here or go to the regulations.gov website and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2023-0236. Comments must be received on or before Jan. 4.

Other exemption requests

Several groups have requested exemptions since FMCSA’s entry-level driver training rule took effect in February 2022.

FMCSA rejected an Alaska school’s exemption request this past September and granted the state of Alaska a limited exemption in December 2022.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which long pushed for the implementation of an entry-level driver training rule, has opposed many of the requests.

“Currently, too many new drivers enter the industry without the basic skills to safely operate a CMV,” OOIDA wrote in 2022. “While the (entry-level driver training) rulemaking … is far from sufficient, the regulation does establish minimum qualifications for training instructors. If these standards are maintained and enforced, highway safety will undoubtedly improve.” LL