Flooding wallops southern Illinois, prompts evacuations

July 16, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

Torrential rainfall and “impending” dam failures have prompted evacuation orders amid flooding in southern Illinois.

A flood warning was declared by the National Weather Service at 12:37 p.m. – lasting until 2:45 p.m. – on Tuesday, July 16 for Clinton County and Washington County.

“At 12:37 p.m. CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the warning states.

The National Weather Service listed the hazard as “life-threatening flash flooding.”

Illinois flooding map

Major roadways were experiencing flooding in Washington and Jefferson counties in southern Illinois approximately three hours before the warning was issued.

Interstate 64 in southern Illinois also is already experiencing flooding, making mandatory evacuations tricky. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-64 are closed between mile markers 52 and 61.

Around 11:45 a.m., the Washington County, Ill., Emergency Management Agency reported a secondary failure of the Nashville, Ill., dam – prompting more evacuations.

The situation is evolving, and travelers are being cautioned to check road conditions before entering the area. Illinois Department of Transportation Districts 8 and 9 are the active areas currently. LL

