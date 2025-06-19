Flooding, rockslides close I-40 in Tennessee

Interstate 40 was closed in both directions near the Tennessee-North Carolina border on Wednesday, June 18.

Several inches of rainfall led to flooding and rockslides that made travel unsafe in Cocke County, Tenn.

An update from the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Facebook page said all traffic stuck on I-40 had been removed and crews were in the process of cleaning up and evaluating.

More rain is expected in the region, which may hamper recovery efforts, the Tennessee DOT added.

Drivers traveling to North Carolina through Tennessee are advised to take Interstate 81 North to Interstate 26 East or I-81 North to Interstate 77 South in Virginia.

A timeline for reopening I-40 was not provided as of Thursday morning, June 19.

Video: Crews working this morning on I-40 near the TN/NC state line. A massive amount of water still flowing off the slope in this area. Roadway remains closed. pic.twitter.com/RARo1eBPAl — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) June 19, 2025

In September 2024, Hurricane Helene forced the closure of hundreds of roads in Tennessee and North Carolina. I-40 was among these roads and remained closed until it partially reopened in March.

Scheduled I-40 closure

A traffic shift will begin on Friday, June 20 in Davidson County. Temporary lane and ramp closures near Nashville International Airport are expected.

Alternating triple-lane closures on I-40 westbound will be followed by the closure of eastbound lanes. The work is scheduled to be completed on Sunday, June 22, according to TDOT.

Heavy traffic is expected. Drivers are advised to allow extra time to reach their destination.

TDOT also reminded motorists of the state’s move-over law passed in 2006, which can result in fines of up to $500 and/or 30 days in jail.

Updated traffic conditions are available on the TDOT website. LL

