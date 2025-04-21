Flooding emergency extended

A flooding emergency has been extended through May 2 in Kentucky, where several roads remain closed following historic rainfall amounts.

The region has also experienced straight-line winds and tornado activity, according to the flooding declaration first issued on April 2.

Relief from certain federal regulations remains in place for commercial motor vehicle operations providing direct assistance supporting emergency relief efforts involving transportation and other relief services incident to the immediate restoration of essential supplies or services in Kentucky.

Real-time traffic information can be found on this Land Line resources page.

Suspensions and waivers for commercial vehicles apply regardless of origin of the trip as long as the carrier or driver is providing direct assistance to the relief effort.

Direct assistance does not include transportation related to long-term rehabilitation of damaged physical infrastructure after the initial threat to life and property has passed. Routine commercial deliveries, including mixed loads with a nominal quantity of qualifying emergency relief added to obtain the benefits of the flood emergency, are also not categorized as direct assistance.

When a driver or commercial motor vehicle is used in interstate commerce to transport cargo or provide services not in support of emergency relief, direct assistance ends.

A 10-hour break is required when the total time a driver is engaged in emergency relief efforts – or in a combination of emergency relief and normal operations – equals or exceeds 14 hours, when a driver is moving to normal operations.

Motor carriers or drivers currently subject to an out-of-service order are not eligible to operate under this emergency declaration.

Assistance is available for those affected by flooding in Kentucky. LL

Impacted by the April Storms and Flooding? Document Your Flood Damage! Practice Flood Clean-Up Safety! Please be Patient FEMA assistance is not currently authorized for households affected by April flooding. Disaster Survivor Call Center: 502-607-6665. pic.twitter.com/ziLmd6xSMt — KYEM (@KentuckyEM) April 17, 2025

