Flooding emergency extended

April 21, 2025

Land Line Staff

|

A flooding emergency has been extended through May 2 in Kentucky, where several roads remain closed following historic rainfall amounts.

The region has also experienced straight-line winds and tornado activity, according to the flooding declaration first issued on April 2.

Relief from certain federal regulations remains in place for commercial motor vehicle operations providing direct assistance supporting emergency relief efforts involving transportation and other relief services incident to the immediate restoration of essential supplies or services in Kentucky.

Real-time traffic information can be found on this Land Line resources page.

Suspensions and waivers for commercial vehicles apply regardless of origin of the trip as long as the carrier or driver is providing direct assistance to the relief effort.

Direct assistance does not include transportation related to long-term rehabilitation of damaged physical infrastructure after the initial threat to life and property has passed. Routine commercial deliveries, including mixed loads with a nominal quantity of qualifying emergency relief added to obtain the benefits of the flood emergency, are also not categorized as direct assistance.

When a driver or commercial motor vehicle is used in interstate commerce to transport cargo or provide services not in support of emergency relief, direct assistance ends.

A 10-hour break is required when the total time a driver is engaged in emergency relief efforts – or in a combination of emergency relief and normal operations – equals or exceeds 14 hours, when a driver is moving to normal operations.

Motor carriers or drivers currently subject to an out-of-service order are not eligible to operate under this emergency declaration.

Assistance is available for those affected by flooding in Kentucky. LL

Read more Land Line coverage of Kentucky news.

Related News

Kansas

Podcast: U.S. Senate takes notice of cargo theft problem

The U.S. Senate is taking notice of the rise in cargo theft, even holding a hearing on the topic. But what’s going to be done about it?

By Scott Thompson | February 27

greenhouse gas

News

Trump administration repeals Biden-era vehicle emission rule

For a second time, the FHWA under Trump has reversed a greenhouse gas measurement rule, a move applauded by the trucking industry.

By Tyson Fisher | April 21

engine brake

News

North Dakota law targets engine brake rule

One state takes action on unnecessary use of compression engine brakes in certain locations. Another state is moving forward with a rule.

By Keith Goble | April 21

News

Massachusetts delays rules forcing sales of electric trucks

In as many weeks, two states have paused Advanced Clean Trucks, but four states starting the new rules this year are digging in their heels.

By Tyson Fisher | April 21