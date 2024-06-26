Flooding concerns persist in Iowa, South Dakota

Emergency declarations due to flooding concerns along the Missouri River have been issued in Iowa and South Dakota.

Heavy rainfall in eastern South Dakota, northeastern Nebraska and northwestern Iowa has resulted in flooding, road closures and evacuations, according to a joint statement from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen.

Iowa Department of Transportation officials “strongly discourage” travel in nine counties, the state’s 511 map reported on the morning of Wednesday, June 26. Portions of Interstates 29 and 680 in the Council Bluffs, Iowa, area were closed on Tuesday, June 25.

The disaster emergency in Iowa covers 21 counties and is effective through July 22. Disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services while responding to disaster sites are granted a waiver from the Iowa Code pertaining to hours of service.

State regulations restricting the movement of loads related to the flooding emergency on all Iowa highways, excluding the interstate system, also are temporarily waived for the duration of this order.

South Dakota flooding

Roads, bridges, dams and other public infrastructure have been damaged by flooding in South Dakota, according to the state emergency issued on Monday, June 24.

I-29 in South Dakota was previously closed from Exit 2 to Exit 26 but has since reopened, per the latest travel information.

As water levels continue to recede, SDDOT crews are out accessing road conditions and damages on all state highways impacted by the recent flooding. Roadways with extensive damage will remain closed until repairs can be made.

https://t.co/jAj5PbAmq4 to view current closures. pic.twitter.com/TItkyTohN1 — SDDOT (@SouthDakotaDOT) June 26, 2024

“Drivers of delivery vehicles are required to transport supplies necessary to provide direct assistance in flood relief efforts and maintain supplies,” the South Dakota flood emergency said.

State as well as federal hours of service requirements are waived through July 8 for motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance to this regional flood emergency. LL

Read more Land Line news by state.