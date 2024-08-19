Flooding closes highways in the Northeast

August 19, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

Flooding due to heavy rainfall has significantly impacted areas in the northeast United States.

In Connecticut, local outlets reported more than 20 road closures as of Monday morning, Aug. 19. Flooding along with rock slides and downed trees led to these closures.

“This was (a) historic storm in some areas of Connecticut,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “If you live in the western portion of Connecticut, we are urging you to stay home if you can until the flooding has receded, and definitely do not ever attempt to drive through any flooded roads. A good number of roads in the western portion of the state are closed and are expected to remain closed for an extended period.”

Gov. Lamont added that the Connecticut Emergency Operations Center will remain in enhanced monitoring mode throughout this event.

FirstLight Energy also issued a statement regarding Stevenson Dam in western Connecticut, saying the structure is not in danger of failing.

Traffic information from the Northeast and nationwide is available 24/7 on this Land Line resources page.

State Route 1 in Delaware near the Indian River Inlet Bridge has also been completely or partially closed due to flooding.

A coastal flood advisory for Delaware beaches as well as nearby areas of New Jersey will be in effect through Tuesday morning, Aug. 20.

Several other states remain under emergency orders due to flooding, severe weather and wildfires. LL

