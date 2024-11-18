Flood emergency declaration in effect in South Carolina

November 18, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

Significant flooding in coastal South Carolina has impacted roads and travel, creating dangerous conditions.

An emergency declaration was issued and remains in effect through Thursday, Nov. 21. That order waives hours-of-service requirements for commercial vehicles transporting goods and providing services related to this emergency.

Under this declaration, size and weight exemptions are granted through March 6, 2025. However, vehicles must obtain a permit with defined routes from the South Carolina Department of Transportation oversize/overweight permit office.

“It is necessary and appropriate for the state to take additional proactive action to expedite ongoing emergency management, response, recovery and relief efforts in connection with hazardous weather and dangerous conditions,” the South Carolina declaration said.

Updated travel information in South Carolina and nationwide can be found here.

As of Monday, Nov. 18, at least one flood warning issued by the National Weather Service in Columbia, S.C., remained in effect.

This warning was due to ongoing Edisto River flooding near Givhans Ferry that was expected to continue through Thursday evening, Nov. 21.

The National Weather Service reported widespread rainfall up to 10 inches in the Eastern Midlands region of the state. Some areas reported nearly 2 feet of rain.

“We are closely monitoring the Edisto River’s levels and remain ready to act alongside local and state partners,” South Carolina Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson said in a statement. “Residents in the affected areas should prepare to take immediate action if necessary and should listen to local officials for the latest information.”

FEMA assistance for self-employed individuals affected by Hurricane Helene is available. LL

Read more Land Line news from South Carolina.

